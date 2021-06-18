This barbecue joint is making dads go crazy!





Washington Juicy smoked brisket and dry-rubbed ribs that have been smoked for hours are just a few of the mouth-watering dishes you can get at the K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ. The restaurant takes its interesting name from the owners. Kendra Knoblock is a teacher in the Romeo area and her students kept mispronouncing her name. Eventually, she told them to call him K-Block, and said that would be his rapper name, which all the kids liked. Turns out, according to Urban Dictionary, K-Block means where the party started and they thought that was the perfect name for a restaurant. She owns the restaurant with her husband Brian, an executive chef with over 20 years of experience in the food industry, and her brother Michael Corbeille, a marketing expert. The idea for the restaurant was born during one of their family reunions. Dinner with our family is no small event, explains Michael. It’s an experience; it’s big. A d Brian and the rest of the family were smoking meat with several casseroles in the oven. With a rib in one hand, Michael and Kendra’s dad told Brian that the food was just too good to save for them, that they had to share it with the masses. With encouragement from the dads, the three joined forces and started a food truck, and it went really well. They have traveled across the country perfecting their barbecue. A few years later, they found a place for their restaurant in a shopping center in Romeo. They had their work cut out for them to turn the decades-old Chinese restaurant into their ideal barbecue, but they had the help of family and friends. Some Kendras students even came to paint a chalkboard style typography wall. For food, they serve all of their favorites, and lots of yours too! It’s an authentic pit barbecue, says Brian. We cook on cherry wood and hickory. They have all the classics like brisket, ribs, sausage, and pulled pork. Most of the recipes are family favorites, including the dry rub they use on their ribs, which they have been working on for over 20 years. They also like to mix things up, making things like a Ruben beef brisket and pulled pork tacos. Crackling pork rinds with their queso dip are a very popular appetizer. They also love to take suggestions from their customers and customize the menu to their tastes. A d There is always something new to try every weekend with their specialties, and if you like their ribs come on Mondays for half the price. K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ is located at 66880 Van Dyke, on the border of Washington and Romeo.

