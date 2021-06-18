Brooklyn Botanic Garden to light up with dazzling light installation





This winter, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will shine bright with spectacular illuminated light Light landscape. Through a mile-long trail winding through BBG’s 52-acre landscape, visitors will see international shows like the Cathedral Tunnel of Light, Fire Garden which will be installed on the Lily and Field Pool Deck. of Light which will cover Cherry Esplanade, as well as new site-specific light works created by Brooklyn artists < class=""> Photo: Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Over 18 distinct illuminated works of art will be on display, all created to celebrate the beauty of nature and showcase the trees, landscapes and architecture of the gardens. BBG Director of Public Affairs Kathryn Glass said the garden was excited to present Lightscape in partnership with Sony Music. This joyful installation invites all New Yorkers to recognize that every global tradition marks the darkest time of year with lights. < class=""> Photo: Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Lightscape was first launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew in London in 2014, and has sold out annually in the UK and Chicago. BBG is the only Lightscapes site on the east coast of the United States. Tickets must be purchased in advance and timeslots may sell out. A presale for BBG members begins July 8; general admission tickets go on sale July 20. New members mustjoin before June 30to access the Lightscape member presale. Regular admission tickets for non-members cost $ 34 and $ 18 for children aged 31. Regular admission tickets for BBG members are $ 30 and $ 16 for 31-year-olds. Children 2 and under enter for free. Make a donation BK Reader is offered to you free of charge every day. Please consider supporting independent local news by donating here. Whether it’s $ 1 or $ 100, no donation is too big or too small!

