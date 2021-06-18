Fortnite: how to get the Thanos skin for free

Since it was first featured in Chapter 1, it seemed inevitable that a Thanos skin would arrive on Fortnite at some point. While it might be too late, you can finally claim the big bad purple for your locker in Fortnite, and all for free.

To do this, you need to complete the Thanos Cup, a tournament for Duo teams and rank higher than most. As with all of these collaborative tournaments, you’ll need to be at your best to have any chance of getting Thanos without spending a dime.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Thanos Cup in Fortnite.

When does the Thanos Cup take place?

The Thanos Cup will take place on June 21, 2021 at different times per region.

Be sure to log in the same day to check the times in your area. Once you know that, make sure you’re logged in and ready to take part in the Thanos Cup at least fifteen minutes before it officially begins.

How to unlock the Thanos skin for free?

As mentioned, you have to place yourself very high in the leaderboard to have a chance of getting the Thanos skin. You have three hours and ten games to get the highest score possible by surviving and eliminating your opponents.

Thanos Cup placements

Here’s what you get for each placement by region in the Thanos Cup:

Europe

1st – 3375th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

NA East

1st – 1,575th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

NA West

1st – 600th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

Brazil

1st – 1,050th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

Asia

1st – 375th: In-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 225th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

Middle East

1st – 300th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back

Here are the points you get per placement:

Victory Royale: 42 points

2nd: 36 points

3rd: 32 points

4th: 30 points

5th: 29 points

6th: 28 points

7th: 27 points

8th: 26 points

9th: 25 points

10th: 24 points

11th: 23 points

12th: 22 points

13th: 21 points

14th: 20 points

15: 19 points

16th: 18 points

17: 17 points

18th: 16 points

19:15 points

20: 14 points

21: 13 points

22nd: 12 points

23rd: 11 points

24: 10 points

25-29: 9 points

30-34: 6 points

35th-39th: 3 points

40th-44th: 2 points

45th-50th: 1 point

You will also get one point per elimination during the Thanos Cup.

As a bonus, any teams that only get eight points will unlock Thanos watches! Cosmetic spray. You could get eight points just for being AFK, so this is a very easy prize to unlock.

Keep in mind that you will need to activate 2FA, and your account must also be at least level 30 before you can participate in the Thanos Cup, and you will also need to activate 2FA.

For all the details, don’t forget to visit http://fn.gg/Thanos.

Will Thanos come to the Item Shop?

Thanos will indeed be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop in June, as it will be available from 8 p.m. ET. June 26, 2021. As a large crossover skin, expect it to hang out in the Item Shop for at least a week.

In addition to the skin, players will also be able to purchase the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling. Pricing hasn’t been itemized yet, but based on the pricing of the other crossover skins, Thanos should cost you dearly. 1500 V-bucks with the package costing more if you want all the items.

Fortnite is free on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android.

