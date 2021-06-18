Entertainment
Fortnite: how to get the Thanos skin for free
Since it was first featured in Chapter 1, it seemed inevitable that a Thanos skin would arrive on Fortnite at some point. While it might be too late, you can finally claim the big bad purple for your locker in Fortnite, and all for free.
To do this, you need to complete the Thanos Cup, a tournament for Duo teams and rank higher than most. As with all of these collaborative tournaments, you’ll need to be at your best to have any chance of getting Thanos without spending a dime.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Thanos Cup in Fortnite.
When does the Thanos Cup take place?
The Thanos Cup will take place on June 21, 2021 at different times per region.
Be sure to log in the same day to check the times in your area. Once you know that, make sure you’re logged in and ready to take part in the Thanos Cup at least fifteen minutes before it officially begins.
How to unlock the Thanos skin for free?
As mentioned, you have to place yourself very high in the leaderboard to have a chance of getting the Thanos skin. You have three hours and ten games to get the highest score possible by surviving and eliminating your opponents.
Thanos Cup placements
Here’s what you get for each placement by region in the Thanos Cup:
Europe
1st – 3375th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
NA East
1st – 1,575th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
NA West
1st – 600th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
Brazil
1st – 1,050th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
Asia
1st – 375th: In-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and Back Bling.
Oceania
1st – 225th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
Middle East
1st – 300th: in-game cosmetic outfit “Thanos” and bling back
Here are the points you get per placement:
Victory Royale: 42 points
2nd: 36 points
3rd: 32 points
4th: 30 points
5th: 29 points
6th: 28 points
7th: 27 points
8th: 26 points
9th: 25 points
10th: 24 points
11th: 23 points
12th: 22 points
13th: 21 points
14th: 20 points
15: 19 points
16th: 18 points
17: 17 points
18th: 16 points
19:15 points
20: 14 points
21: 13 points
22nd: 12 points
23rd: 11 points
24: 10 points
25-29: 9 points
30-34: 6 points
35th-39th: 3 points
40th-44th: 2 points
45th-50th: 1 point
You will also get one point per elimination during the Thanos Cup.
As a bonus, any teams that only get eight points will unlock Thanos watches! Cosmetic spray. You could get eight points just for being AFK, so this is a very easy prize to unlock.
Keep in mind that you will need to activate 2FA, and your account must also be at least level 30 before you can participate in the Thanos Cup, and you will also need to activate 2FA.
For all the details, don’t forget to visit http://fn.gg/Thanos.
Will Thanos come to the Item Shop?
Thanos will indeed be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop in June, as it will be available from 8 p.m. ET. June 26, 2021. As a large crossover skin, expect it to hang out in the Item Shop for at least a week.
In addition to the skin, players will also be able to purchase the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling. Pricing hasn’t been itemized yet, but based on the pricing of the other crossover skins, Thanos should cost you dearly. 1500 V-bucks with the package costing more if you want all the items.
Fortnite is free on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android.
