Handmaid’s Tale’s latest shot explained

Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale brings back the series’ Latin quote, “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum”. Here’s why it’s used and what it means.
Warning: Contains SPOILERS for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 10, “The Wilderness”.
Fred Waterford is killed in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale, and next to his body is the return of a familiar phrase: “Don’t let the bastards crush you.” Fred’s death was the end point of one of The Handmaid’s TaleThe biggest seasons to date, which saw June Osborne ultimately escape Gilead and make it to Canada. The show’s makeup was irrevocably due to these events, but the finale still found time to recall its roots and the key message behind it all.
Since the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 caught up with the books (save for its distant epilogue), and then Hulu’s shows shifted further away from Margaret Atwood’s story and built her own story. However, the show remains tied to the books in terms of the themes it explores, and it continues June’s story in a way Atwood herself supported. It is also expected that The Handmaid’s Tale will end up being linked to Wills, the sequel to the author’s novel, but before that it crosses over to the Season 4 finale book, thanks to its use of “Don’t let the bastards crush you.”
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: What To Expect From The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5
The phrase first appeared in Atwood’s book in 1985, although it was not an actual Latin phrase. Instead of, “Don’t let the bastards crush you” is a riff on the false-latin saying “Illegitimate Carborundum”,which usually translates to “Don’t let the bastards run over you.”In that case, “Illegitimate” is “illegitimate,”or “bastard,” and “carborundorum” is based on an English rather than Latin grinding abrasive, although it sounds Latin enough to work. For the variation of Atwood, of which the author saidTimehas been “a joke in our Latin lessons”, then the word “Do” means “do not” and “at” is “you,” while “bastards” is simply “bastard” given a Latin suffix, according to the classics Professor Michael Fontaine [via Vanity Fair]. The actual sentenceDo not despair, or never despair, is a relatively close Latin correspondence, with both “Illegitimate Carborundum” and even more “Don’t let the bastards crush you” essentially functioning as fake Latin puns.
It is easy to see how the phrase applies in The Handmaid’s Tale, with Gilead taking on the role of “bastards”. The message first appears in a closet in Offred’s bedroom, scratched by another maid – the Offred before June – before she commits suicide. It serves as a form of support and empowerment for June, encouraging her to persevere no matter what they throw at her, and it’s undeniably something that she has always taken with her given all that she’s got. she survived. Her appearances on the show have been limited but powerful – she gave her name to Season 1, Episode 4, where her origins and significance were explained, and June scribbled it on her bedroom wall at the end of season 2. But its use in the season 4 finale is its biggest to date.
In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 10, the phrase appears as graffiti on the wall where Fred Waterford now hangs. It’s a reminder of that central message, but with an ironic twist: Fred previously revealed to June that he and his friends made up the phrase at school as a joke, believing themselves to be awfully smart. As June and Fred’s story comes full circle with her killing him and biting his tongue, after being chased through the woods – echoing her own capture and how she was silenced and abused – the use of “nolite te bastardes carborundorum” loops all the way back too, coming back to bite Fred. They don’t just let the bastards run over them – the maids fight back.
Next: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Ending Twists Explained (& What Happens Next?)
Did Lady Loki try to get the Soul Stone? Vormir connection explained
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos