Handmaid’s Tale’s latest shot explained

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 10, “The Wilderness”.

Fred Waterford is killed in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale, and next to his body is the return of a familiar phrase: “Don’t let the bastards crush you.” Fred’s death was the end point of one of The Handmaid’s TaleThe biggest seasons to date, which saw June Osborne ultimately escape Gilead and make it to Canada. The show’s makeup was irrevocably due to these events, but the finale still found time to recall its roots and the key message behind it all.

Since the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 caught up with the books (save for its distant epilogue), and then Hulu’s shows shifted further away from Margaret Atwood’s story and built her own story. However, the show remains tied to the books in terms of the themes it explores, and it continues June’s story in a way Atwood herself supported. It is also expected that The Handmaid’s Tale will end up being linked to Wills, the sequel to the author’s novel, but before that it crosses over to the Season 4 finale book, thanks to its use of “Don’t let the bastards crush you.”

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: What To Expect From The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

The phrase first appeared in Atwood’s book in 1985, although it was not an actual Latin phrase. Instead of, “Don’t let the bastards crush you” is a riff on the false-latin saying “Illegitimate Carborundum”,which usually translates to “Don’t let the bastards run over you.”In that case, “Illegitimate” is “illegitimate,”or “bastard,” and “carborundorum” is based on an English rather than Latin grinding abrasive, although it sounds Latin enough to work. For the variation of Atwood, of which the author saidTimehas been “a joke in our Latin lessons”, then the word “Do” means “do not” and “at” is “you,” while “bastards” is simply “bastard” given a Latin suffix, according to the classics Professor Michael Fontaine [via Vanity Fair]. The actual sentenceDo not despair, or never despair, is a relatively close Latin correspondence, with both “Illegitimate Carborundum” and even more “Don’t let the bastards crush you” essentially functioning as fake Latin puns.

It is easy to see how the phrase applies in The Handmaid’s Tale, with Gilead taking on the role of “bastards”. The message first appears in a closet in Offred’s bedroom, scratched by another maid – the Offred before June – before she commits suicide. It serves as a form of support and empowerment for June, encouraging her to persevere no matter what they throw at her, and it’s undeniably something that she has always taken with her given all that she’s got. she survived. Her appearances on the show have been limited but powerful – she gave her name to Season 1, Episode 4, where her origins and significance were explained, and June scribbled it on her bedroom wall at the end of season 2. But its use in the season 4 finale is its biggest to date.

In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 10, the phrase appears as graffiti on the wall where Fred Waterford now hangs. It’s a reminder of that central message, but with an ironic twist: Fred previously revealed to June that he and his friends made up the phrase at school as a joke, believing themselves to be awfully smart. As June and Fred’s story comes full circle with her killing him and biting his tongue, after being chased through the woods – echoing her own capture and how she was silenced and abused – the use of “nolite te bastardes carborundorum” loops all the way back too, coming back to bite Fred. They don’t just let the bastards run over them – the maids fight back.

Next: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Ending Twists Explained (& What Happens Next?)

Did Lady Loki try to get the Soul Stone? Vormir connection explained



