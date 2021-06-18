Angelina Jolie’s children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt





Half of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children wanted to testify against their father in a child custody hearing, but a judge wouldn’t let them. “Three of the children have asked to testify,” Jolies’ lawyers said in court documents filed in December 2020 and obtained by us weekly Thursday. Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The documents reportedly did not indicate which of the three children had requested to speak out against their father, but he noted that the children in custody are old enough to understand what is going on in the case. The trial will necessarily impact them emotionally, the lawyers added. “To put one of the children through what can be a futile and futile procedure is more than unjustified. It’s cruel. In May, Judge Ouderkirk decided to give Pitt joint custody of the children after nearly five years of legal wrangling. However, Page Six reported exclusively at the time that Jolie vowed to continue her fight because she felt the courts had abandoned her by not letting her children testify. She had recently submitted documents under seal stating that she was prepared to testify on allegations of domestic violence by Pitt. This system is at fault, and Angelina is focused on fighting a system that fails to address all of the issues that affect her family and other families in this situation, ”a source said. “She works hard to make sure other families don’t go through her experience. The insider added, “His motives have never been to deny children a relationship with their father. Angelina Jolie pictured with five of her children, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox, says she doesn’t want to “deny children a relationship with their father.” Rob Latour / Shutterstock Although the public has known for a few months that Jolie has been fighting to give her children a voice in the case, Thursday’s report is the first time we learn that the Jolie-Pitt children also wanted to speak out. Rumors of a toxic relationship between Pitt and his children have been going on since 2016, when a video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star raging against Jolie aboard a private jet was leaked. Us weekly reported The moment Pitt got drunk and started arguing with his wife, Maddox, then 15, stepped in the middle to try and calm his father down. No charges were ever filed against the actor, whom Jolie filed for divorce shortly after the plane incident. A hearing is scheduled for July 9 as Jolie would like to appeal the custody decision to demonstrate a clear, reversible and damaging legal error on Judge Ouderkirk’s part. Representatives for Pitt did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

