Superstar stylist Law Roach is a game-changer in Hollywood





It becomes difficult to tell who the biggest star is: celebrity stylist Law Roach, 44, or one of the A-Listers he dresses. Right now, he has his own award-winning season after just seven years in the business: he was named No.1 on Hollywood journalists List of Most Powerful Stylists, the first black stylist to earn this honor. After all, he's outfitted Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Aldis Hodge and that's just last year. He also recently won an MTV Movie Awards nomination for his scandal as a judge of villains on HBO. Legendary. Seven years ago he had no idea what the list of the most powerful stylists was, let alone Hollywood journalist. He didn't even know what an agent was. Now he runs a multi-million dollar global business with almost no time to relax by his pool. My first month in LA, in 2014, I saw the THR problem with Lupita Nyongo on the cover, Roach remembers, and that said, Hollywood's most powerful stylists. I made a promise to myself: I will be there one day. And when I got my first cover with Celine Dion and Zendaya in 2017, I came across the magazine in my bedroom again. It was the day I first went to the Designer List Celebration Dinner. The rag-to-wealth story began in Chicago. I come from the south side. I grew up poor with a single mother in a black house and a black neighborhood. But fashion has always been important to me. It's an escape. When I was a young kid in church, I would see these black men and women getting dressed every Sunday in the hosiery, the hats. The tradition of going to black churchesthis was our fashion show. Roach began working as a stylist in music, through a family connection. I managed to get a few jobs in New York. When someone who wanted to hire me there asked me if I was local, I said yes, I didn't know what local meant. I had to go back and forth for a few years after that. Roach prefers to call himself an image architect, not a stylist. There are a lot of stylists working in Hollywood, he explains. I feel like I'm bringing something different to the industry more aligned with what an architect does instead of plumbing and electrical, hair and makeup. I actually had this name registered. He's also the image architect of his 700,000 Instagram followers, playing flamboyant characters like Beethoven in full makeup and lip-syncing with a chunky white wig. Look, I really prefer to be private and just do my job, he said. But you have to get out now. You can no longer thrive being behind the scenes. If it makes people laugh, so much the better. If they hate him, that's fine too. He adds, believe me, when I dress clients, I don't show up to work with a silver wig or waist-length braids. What gives its clients a creative edge? I create these characters from the attractive women who live in my head. Whenever I have the opportunity to leave one, I do.







