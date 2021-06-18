Jeanie Buss, team of Mindy Kaling for Netflix comedy inspired by the Lakers – The Hollywood Reporter





The Lakers face the Lakers and Netflix and HBO continue to fight. Streaming giant Netflix has moved straight to an untitled workplace comedy series inspired by the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers front office. Team President Jeanie Buss is attached to the executive production of the workplace comedy produced by Mindy Kaling and inspired by the family owners and front office of the 17-time NBA champion. Netflix describes the series – which takes place as HBO is putting together a scripted drama sequel to the historic team of the 1980s team known as “Showtime” – as follows Eliza Reed, the governor of a fictional team , as she navigates between NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend next to her. Modern family graduate Elaine Ko will screenplay, produce and serve as showrunner on the 10-episode comedy. Kaling, who already has comedy I have never set up at Netflix, will produce the series through its global deal with studio Warner Bros. Television. 3 Arts’ Howard Klein (The Mindy project, the office) will also produce. Buss, who is the majority owner of the Lakers after the death of his father, Jerry Buss, will also produce alongside Linda Rambis, who is the team’s executive director. Rambis, one of Buss’s closest friends, has worked for the team since 1979 and is married to former Laker and four-time NBA champion Kurt Rambis. Jordan Rambis, son of Kurt and Linda and head of development at Imprezario Entertainment, will also produce the series. With the involvement of Buss and the Rambis family, the Netflix comedy has one thing the HBO series does not: Lakers involvement. The HBO series, which remains untitled after previously using the working title of Show time, is inspired by the book by Jeff Pearlman Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the 1980s Los Angeles Laker Dynasty. The series, by Adam McKay (Succession) and Max Borenstein, with John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Sally Field as Jessie Buss and Hadley Robinson (Moxie) like Jeanie Buss. (Here is the full cast.) Netflix and HBO have long fought for bragging rights in the TV industry, as the free-spending streamer has challenged the premium cable network’s Emmy transport for the past few years. The Lakers continue to be one of the most dominant and popular teams in sports across the globe. To that end, Disney-owned Hulu is also preparing an untitled Lakers docusery with executive production by Jeanie Buss and Antoine Fuqua. The Lakers Comedy is Kaling’s second scripted series on Netflix and fourth overall, joining that of HBO Max The sex life of the students and animated streamers supported by WarnerMedia Scooby doo branching out, Velma (where she will also play the title role). For Ko’s part, she was screenwriter and executive producer of ABC’s Emmy-winning show. Modern family and won a WGA Award for Episodic Comedy for an episode she wrote. Kaling is replaced by CAA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham. KB, whose credits also include family guy and Back to you, is with UTA.







