Blues jam open to players, listeners

PORT TOWNSEND – After a 16-month hiatus, the Midnight Train Blues Band comes straight out of the shadows and heads to Discovery Bay Brewing Garden for a Sunday jam, Chicago conductor Bob Longmire announced. The jam, to which musicians and listeners are invited, will take place Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Craft Brewery, 948 N. Park Ave. There are no cover charges, and while the music is “softly amplified,” Longmire said, the welcoming attitude is full of strength. The Midnight Train ensemble, which includes players from Port Angeles and Port Townsend, will host the jam every third Sunday of the month, he noted, so the next one is on July 18. More details on the venue and the jam can be found at discoverybaybrewing.com and chicagobob.org, or by e-mail [email protected] Longmire lived in Chicago for four decades before moving to Port Townsend – after discovering it through Centrum’s Acoustic Blues Workshop – in 2014. He started the blues jam the following year and continued it monthly until February 2020. Today as then, the jam is a celebration of classic Chicago blues in the style of Muddy Waters, artist born McKinley Morganfield on a plantation near Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 1913. At 30, the guitarist and harmonica player moved to Chicago to become a professional musician, and by the 1950s he became a powerful influence on the development of American blues and rock’n’roll. The Midnight Train Blues Band – Longmire, Dan Stacy, Dave Olsen, Jayme Ryan and Barb Dawson – creates a setting where there is room for a lot of instruments – “a different experience from an open mic,” said Longmire . “During our jam, people are invited to play all night with the band. We’ve had guitars, horns, harmonicas, blues fiddlers, flutes, singers, dancers, whatever you can imagine, ”as well as people coming to sing, laugh and just listen. The songs chosen by Longmire and the band are of a fun variety, he added, and the level of play is strong. Musicians are encouraged to play on each number and take solos when they feel good. “It’s a great way to meet other musicians, and several musical partnerships have emerged from this jam,” he said. Longmire met his music and life partner, Dawson, at the Acoustic Blues Workshop, which they plan to attend online in August. “I find great joy in seeing people develop and grow, in getting richer and better music flowing through people, and seeing their excitement when things start to kick in,” he said. . “Our bassist Dave Olsen started coming to the jam in 2015 as a beginner, and has shown up every month, just kept improving and now he’s part of the band. It does a lot to me. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or

[email protected]

