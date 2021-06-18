Is a famous face a form of intellectual property? – The Hollywood journalist

As co-presenter of Have a nice day Philadelphia, the morning news program for Fox’s local branch, Karen Hepp is used to hearing and seeing all kinds of crazy stuff. But nothing could prepare this TV veteran when three years ago coworkers started pulling her aside to show her something remarkable: a screenshot of Hepp smiling at a hidden security camera. The image was captured at a convenience store in New York City and is now being used to advertise an online dating app. Soon Hepp would discover that her face had spread all over the dirty corners of the internet – she was the face of an erectile dysfunction cure; she had become the star example of a “MILF” on bulletin boards; and his image had even reached pornographic sites. Hepp, a mother of three, was embarrassed and disgusted. So she acted. She sued some of the websites that hosted the illicit image, including Facebook and Reddit. “This case is about having your own identity,” Hepp said. Hollywood journalist. “It’s insulting that someone can do this and hijack your life.”

Then she lost. In June 2020, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed his complaint. The court’s rejection may ultimately have been overlooked as yet another example of the broad immunity tech companies enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

But, on appeal, Hepp’s legal campaign became sufficiently provocative to attract the attention of SAG-AFTRA, which warned in an amicus brief that the rights of all performers could be at stake.

Hepp vs. Facebook now explores the limits of the tech industry’s preferred legal shield and the nature of intellectual property – with appellate judges like Thomas Hardiman on Circuit 3 throwing up all kinds of difficult and somewhat humorous questions like the one he asked during a June 2 hearing at the Case: “People can make a lot of money as a model hand, that’s what I’m hearing. Is it intellectual property – the shape of your hand? “

Every year, thousands of people sue social media services in an almost pipe-dreaming battle to navigate the choppy digital waters and reclaim some semblance of control over what others post about them online. Almost all of them lose their efforts. If these people are lucky, they might convince the site to remove objectionable content based on non-compliant terms of service. But even that can be unsatisfying, as many like Hepp tire of the resulting mole-kick game.

By design, the internet is a place where freedom reigns and moderation is often lacking, but another thing is also true: Policymakers have seen fit to give intellectual property owners legal advantages when they try to control distribution of pirated content. It’s there that Hepp vs. Facebook comes in. The local Philadelphia Fox star says being famous is an asset and that his face is a form of intellectual property. And legal observers are listening to the call. Eric Goldman, professor of law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Santa Clara, describes the rejection of this case by the district court as “a clear exception in the jurisprudence of Article 230” before adding: “If the 3rd circuit bases its reversal on a crazy theory, they could spoil the jurisprudence of Article 230 in situations far beyond the context of publicity rights.

Hepp has been part of the Philly Fox subsidiary for over a decade.

Fox screenshot

To understand how much noise this 50-year-old news personality is making – possibly in the Supreme Court – requires some legal history. In the 1950s, a federal judge was considering a dispute between two companies producing baseball cards. We had signed a bunch of players on exclusive promotional contracts. The other didn’t care and didn’t care about his rival’s supposed exclusivity. “A man is entitled to the publicity value of his photograph,” wrote the judge, issuing an injunction against the dishonest company.

Since this decision, many states have adopted this concept by giving individuals the right to continue the commercial exploitation of their personality. And some, like Hugo Zacchini, did. Dubbed the “human cannonball,” Zacchini faced off against a local Ohio television station that aired his entire 15-second act. In 1977, in Zacchini v. Scripps-Howard Broadcasting Co., the United States Supreme Court agreed with his argument that he would have no incentive to perform if TV broadcasters could show his act without his consent. An advertising law act had taken precedence over a First Amendment defense.

What specific legal action is Hepp pursuing against Facebook, Reddit and Giphy? That’s right – the same one used by Weather in Zacchini; that these social media sites violated his right to advertise. the Have a nice day Philadelphia star alleges that the defendants do not have the right to profit from his image and his likeness.

His legal strategy may not have as much impact, but for an overlooked element of section 230.

This 1996 law guarantees that no interactive IT service is considered to be the publisher of content contributed by users. This usually means that if Individual A tweets something libelous about Individual B, Individual B cannot hold Twitter responsible for a defamation claim. More and more people are familiar with Article 230 because it has become a recent target of political anger, but what is less discussed is one of the exceptions: “Nothing in this article should be interpreted as limiting or extending an intellectual property law. “

This limitation means that a digital network cannot use Section 230 to evade a request to host pirated movies, songs or other creative works. (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act, another statute from the mid-1990s, would set out rules for ISPs with respect to these works.)

It raises new questions ripe for discussion in the digital age. What else matters as intellectual property? And do publicity rights claims beat Section 230 immunity as an exempt form of IP?

SAG-AFTRA hopes so. The guild cares deeply about the exploitation of its members and has been pushing for tougher advertising rights laws across the country to guard against phenomena such as deep fakes.

“At any given time, there are tens, if not hundreds of thousands of individuals, including among them actors, models, athletes, spokespeople and countless other professionals who are actively doing, or attempting to to make, a career and a life by using their names, likenesses, images, reputations and personalities in a public forum, ”states the SAG-AFTRA amicus brief in the Hepp case. “The cornerstone of their careers is their ability to exploit their rights to these intangible, but often very valuable, assets. “

Notably, this is not the first time that an appeals court has grappled with the interaction between section 230 and laws on the right to publicity. In 2007, the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals supported adult publisher Perfect 10’s lawsuit against several websites that had stolen images of its models. The reason Section 230 provided a shield against publicity rights claims, the 9th Circuit then concluded, was that Congress had only defined federal intellectual property laws (the copyright laws). advertising are state laws).

But Article 230 only says “any law relating to intellectual property”, not “any federal law, ”and, during the 3rd Circuit hearing on June 2, Facebook confronted judges who teased a potentially broader exemption from its immunities.

“The most natural reading is that [exemption] only applies to federal [IP] law, ”said Craig Primis, partner of Kirkland & Ellis, which represents the social media giant. “As [late U.S. Supreme Court] Justice [Antonin] Scalia has often said that Congress does not put elephants in mouse holes, and it would be an elephant to allow similar crimes through the intellectual property section.

Hardiman replied: “It’s a little bigger than a mouse hole. The word ‘everything’ is quite big. You want us to replace “everything” with “federal”. “

Third Circuit Judge Peter Phipps echoed the sentiment, adding: “It’s strange if states can actually pass intellectual property laws and then we read this to say they aren’t in effect. Game.”

As a fallback, Facebook and the other websites challenged by Hepp argue that the advertising rights claims are not intellectual property at all, but rather a kind of privacy law. This provokes a discussion that falls somewhere between a law journal article and an article by Cosmopolitan.

On the one hand, many states now allow individuals to bequeath their publicity rights to descendants. Think about celebrity estates and how they now profit from licensed images of dead stars in everything from t-shirts to holograms. It really looks like intellectual property. And if there is any doubt, the Supreme Court of Weather in Zacchini wrote how the right of publicity protected “the proprietary interest of the individual” and was “closely analogous to the objectives of patent and copyright law, focusing on the individual’s right to reap the rewards of his efforts and having little to do with protecting feelings or reputation.

But again, think about it – and it gets kind of weird to treat his face like something akin to a Bob Dylan song, a Martin Scorsese movie, or a Milan Kundera novel.

“Isn’t it rather an intangible good? asked Phipps at the hearing. “And is it intellectual?” “

Vera Ranieri, attorney at Durie Tangri representing Reddit, agreed. “[Hepp’s] the name and likeness exist without any creativity, ”she argued. “I have an advertising right. You have the right to advertise. We all have this right without needing to engage in intellectual work. “

Is this argument enough to save tech companies from the Section 230 exemption? Time will tell us; a decision from the 3rd Circuit will probably not come for several months.

But after further reflection, Phipps may have given his thought a clue when he reflected, “Isn’t a certain creativity or intellect inherent in every person’s likeness?” He continued, “I mean, everyone tends to choose the clothes they wear, the hairstyle they get, things like that. Other people work a lot more on their posture. at a certain level, it seems to me that inherent in any type of presentation there is a certain degree of creativity or intellectual operation.

This story first appeared in the June 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.