Springsteens back on Broadway but no AstraZeneca vaccine allowed | Bruce springsteen





Bruce Springsteen brings glory days back to New York City next week, when his show becomes the first to reopen on Broadway since the lights went out for the coronavirus pandemic. But fans without US government-approved vaccines will be left dancing in the dark. The boss has established strict rules for the participants of Springsteen on Broadway, which reopens June 26 at the St James Theater. For admission, ticket holders must be able to prove that they have received one of three Covid-19 vaccines with emergency use clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration: the two-dose vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine. This means that those who have received doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab, which is not approved for use in the US but is popular in Canada, UK and other countries, will not be allowed. to participate in what show producers charge for an intimate night. with Bruce, his guitar, a piano and his stories. Understandably, the news was not well received in Canada, where the Toronto Star published a report on the perceived snub with the title Burn in the USA, a play on the title of one of the 71-year-old Springsteens best-selling tubes. The show must continue. But if you have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, you are not invited, the newspaper wrote. Movie theater owners Jujamcyn said it was forcing the stipulation on New York state management, and the only exception would be for children 16 and under, who must still produce proof of a recent Covid-19 test negative and be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Wearing a mask is not compulsory and the producers stress that the seats inside the theater with a capacity of 1,710 places are not socially distant. Springsteen on Broadway is seen as a test for a wider reopening of Broadway, with many other shows not planning their own curtains before September or later. The singer expressed frustration at not being able to perform due to the pandemic in a interview with the New York Times Last year. My group is at its best, and we have accumulated so much knowledge and know-how about what we do that it was a time in my life where I said, I want to use it as much as possible, a- he said. I am at a point in my life as a player and in my artistic life where I have never felt so vital. AstraZeneca had a bumpy trying to get his vaccine approved in the United States. The company claims that vaccination is 76% effectiveness in preventing symptomatic Covid-19, 85% effective in those over 65 and 100% effective against serious illness and hospitalization. Despite vaccine approval in Canada, the UK and Europe, the FDA has demanded evidence of larger-scale trials, the results of which the company announced in March. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the company was considering waiving an emergency use authorization application in the United States and moving directly to the full approval application

