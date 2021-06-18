Evan Peters listened to a song by Dr. Dog to prepare for the “Mare of Easttown” bar scene





A few weeks have passed since the stunning conclusion of HBO’s hit crime drama “Mare of Easttown,” giving viewers some time to process the series and reflect on its strengths. Without a doubt, one moment all fans of the show will remember is the scene where Detective Colin Zabel, on leave and hammered after a high school reunion, pours his heart out to Mare at a local bar. His brother-infused vulnerability has been portrayed so well that you have to step back and marvel at how actor Evan Peters could have understood him without actually getting drunk. But now, Zabel explaining to Mare that he was dumped by her ex-fiancé two weeks before their marriage and that he has lived for a hollow existence. There are too many nice touches to cover them all, but Zabel calling the bartender “bar guy” (and apologizing immediately) and referring to Mare as “Ma’lady” in his first effort to flirt with her are perfect moments. In the background of the clip, you can hear The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” playing at the bar. No doubt it was the right and most realistic choice at the moment, but it turns out that Peters prepared for the scene by listening to a defining track from Dr. Dog of Philadelphia. In an interview with Vanity Show, Peters explained how he got into the right frame of mind playing “Where’d All the Time Go”, from the band’s 2010 album “Shame, Shame”. “That feeling of being in this long relationship,” Peters said of the song, “and it ends badly”. Interestingly, the song has seen a second wave lately as part of a TikTok trend in which users post photos from childhood that turn into themselves adults. Peters also said he listened to John Mayer’s “New light. ” The Vanity Fair article delves into Peters’ concern about the outcome of the scene, which he believed he bombed on the morning of filming. It was an important moment in director Craig Zobel’s reframing of the character Colin Zabel, who was originally built as a more arrogant figure under former director Gavin O’Connor. Zobel, who took over the leadership role after production began on the series, believed the series needed a more complex arc to lead Zabel to her tragic fate. As for Peters’ recipe for success in the scene, he said he took shots of apple cider vinegar. “It tastes very sour and weird,” Peters said. “But if you drink enough, it starts to taste good.”

