Cindy Crawford’s hair ‘caught her face’ | Entertainment





Cindy Crawford feels like her hair has “caught” her face. The 55-year-old model admitted to looking longingly at her 19-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, admitting that she reminded him of her youth. Speaking about her biggest beauty concerns, Cindy told WSJ magazine, “For me, it was like my hair was finally reaching my face. “As a woman you know you’re going to have wrinkles and your hair is going to turn gray, but no one is really talking about aging hair. When I look at my 19 year old daughter’s hair, I think to myself, you have my old hair; give it back. ‘” Cindy also revealed that she uses a hot tub twice a day and relishes the “restorative” process she goes through. The model – who has Kaia and Presley, 21, with husband Rande Gerber – shared: “Our hot tub is outside and I’m lucky enough to live by the ocean. I usually take two. [soaks] one day: the 6:30 am is my gratitude bath because I am alone and the birds are chirping. “For the last dinner before dinner, my husband will be coming with me, so it’s up to us to catch up and enjoy the sunset. I’m Pisces, and hot water is definitely my thing. restorative. And with a hot tub, I think, if you write it off it saves money because it’s therapy. “ Meanwhile, Cindy has previously claimed friendship was key to her marriage to Rande. The catwalk star – who married in 1998, having previously been married to Richard Gere – said: “I think the reason Rande and I really work is that we were first friends. “When you’re with a friend and you’ve never done it, and you really showed your flaws from the start, I wasn’t trying to impress Rande. “He was late to pick me up. I was like, ‘You’re late!’ Like, I was yelling at him the first time I met him, which was good, because when I yelled at him later, he had seen that side of me before. “

