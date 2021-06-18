Why do streaming platforms crash before popular finals? – The Hollywood journalist

If you were on Twitter the night of May 30, also known as Easttown mare final night, you might have believed that HBO Max failed at his only job. Dozens and dozens of viewers eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the drama starring Kate Winslet shared disgruntled messages and photos of their TV screens and mobile devices emblazoned with the message ‘Content not available’.

In the age of streaming, consumers have become accustomed to accessing content when they want, how they want. But when a streaming service has a very popular show or event that subscribers, to their anger and dismay, suddenly can’t watch on the release date, what’s to blame?

Due to the complex nature of streaming, where the technology of a platform can work with multiple third-party content delivery networks, authentication systems, different Internet service providers, and a plethora of devices that viewers use to access their content, the answer is often, unsatisfactorily, “it really depends”, as one former streaming executive described it The Hollywood reporter.

“These are complex systems, each of which has grown somewhat differently,” said the former executive.

Disney +, for example, was created from technology from BAMTech, which Disney acquired in 2017. The technology stack for HBO Max is a mix of third-party and local systems that evolved from HBO Go and HBO Now, the latter being built by BAMTech (HBO cut ties with BAMTech shortly after its acquisition of Disney). ViacomCBS’s Showtime and Paramount + are also powered by a combination of third-party and in-house systems, with Paramount + being built from the infrastructure used for CBS All Access. And then there’s Netflix, which has built and controls most of its own infrastructure, including its container management platform and his content delivery network.

But as more and more users flocked to streaming platforms to consume their content, the technical issues of streaming have become more apparent as major streaming services – including HBO Max, Disney +, and Showtime – have had technical issues in recent months leading up to the highly anticipated season finals or live pay-per-view events.

In early March, when Disney + released the finale of WandaVision, About 2,300 viewers reported outages to the Down Detector tracking site just after midnight when the episode was released. A Disney + spokesperson declined to share the cause of the access issues, but noted that the technical issues were resolved in under 8 minutes.

Two months later, when some subscribers expected to watch HBO Max Easttown mare final, nearly 50,000 users reported problems to Down Detector. The outages, according to an HBO Max spokesperson, primarily affected viewers on the East Coast due to a connection issue with HBO Max’s systems that was resolved within 30 minutes.

And earlier this month, Showtime aired a $ 50 PPV exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, but the network was forced to offer refunds after around 20,000 users began reporting complaints. access problems at the time of the event in the evening, according to Down Detector. A Showtime spokesperson declined to comment on how many users were affected or what exactly caused the outages, but they did admit that extremely high demand for the fight caused technical difficulties for some viewers who purchased tickets through the Showtime app and the network’s website.

In the case of Showtime outages, according to streaming experts who spoke with THR, Showtime was probably not well prepared for the volume of users trying to access the live event at the same time – a process that was complicated because the fight was a live PPV event, meaning Showtime had to process payments for tickets, authenticate users, handle an influx of viewers trying to access content at around the same time, and, in real time, communicate with the devices viewers were using to broadcast the event, such as on an iOS or Android device, Roku, Xbox One, or Amazon Fire TV – each of which has their own protocols and standards that Showtime must follow to stream its content.

“Consumers don’t realize that there are only a multitude of technologies that need to communicate with each other in real time from the moment you access this website, and if any of these pieces are breeze, ”said Dan Rayburn, digital media analyst. “it exceeds”. And when systems are overwhelmed, users are essentially “hotlines” waiting to come in, according to Keith Zubchevich, chairman and CEO of Conviva, a streaming video analytics company that has worked with platforms. like HBO Max, Hulu, and Sling TV. “You have 10 million people showing up at your front door at the same time,” he said. “You can’t have 10 million people walking through the door at the same time. “

Since Showtime doesn’t frequently broadcast live PPV events, it’s possible that the systems to do so were under-tested for volume-related issues prior to the Mayweather-Paul fight. That being said, for a large-scale sporting event that is reasonably expected to attract thousands of viewers, Rayburn said companies like Showtime should expect high volume and prepare their systems in advance. “Are you not doing this?” Rayburn said. “It would be like your cable TV business would go up and watch a sports game and say, ‘Oh, wow. We didn’t know you would be interested in this, so we don’t have the content available. ‘ It’s the worst excuse ever.

When it comes to on-demand emissions failures, such as Easttown mare and WandaVision, experts said volume is probably not – or shouldn’t be – the main cause of an outage, as streamers can better predict how many users will log into finals based on past audience for previous episodes of a series. “No one jumps to [the final episode]. You’re not going to attract new viewers that night. You will only have old viewers coming back, ”said the former director of streaming.

In most cases, mitigating outages comes down to good planning, testing and monitoring, the former executive said. And if there is a live event or show finale where high volume is expected, streamers can be more strategic about when they allow users to access content, for example by creating rooms. ‘waiting before live events or not announcing the exact time an episode finale will be available on the platform, so that a system isn’t overwhelmed by a sudden influx of viewers.

“We like the flexibility to watch when, where and how we want, but with that flexibility comes a technological challenge that streamers have to maintain, and so that’s a compromise,” Zubchevich said. “Over time, that will work out eventually. As technology improves, streamers will improve and this will all be a thing of the past. “