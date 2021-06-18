Moscow shuts down EURO 2020 fan zone as it tackles COVID-19 outbreak





Moscow has announced the closure of its fan zone for EURO 2020 as the Russian capital records a record number of new cases of COVID-19. Russia Coronavirus Task Force revealed on Friday that 17,262 new COVID-19 infections had been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours. Of those, 9,056 were seen in Moscow alone – the highest daily count seen in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic. A further 453 deaths were also recorded nationwide, bringing the country’s total death toll to 128,445, the sixth highest in the world. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday announced the closure of the EURO 2020 fan zone at the Luzhniki Olympic complex and banned all events involving more than 1,000 people. Russia is hosting a total of seven Euro football matches, all in St. Petersburg, the country’s second city, where the epidemic has also returned. “We are shutting down the mass entertainment events for a while, and we also need to close the dance halls and fan area for a while,” Sobyanin said on his website. The closure of restaurants in shopping malls, as well as zoos and all facilities in public parks, including playgrounds and sports facilities, which was decreed last weekend, has also been extended until to June 29. Restaurants and bars must also adhere to a nighttime curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Finally, he announced that the city would experiment in the coming weeks with the establishment of “Covid free” restaurants, which will allow establishments where 100% of their staff is vaccinated to accommodate people who are immunized or who have a negative PCR test without restrictions or distancing. Despite international promotion of its local Sputnik V vaccine, Russia is struggling to vaccinate its own population. As of December, only 19 million of the country’s 146 million people have received at least one dose, according to the Gogov website census, which aggregates regional and media data in the absence of official national statistics. In Moscow, 1.8 million people received at least one injection out of the city’s official population of 12 to 13 million. The Russian capital and surrounding region are among four regions that made vaccination compulsory this week for workers in retail, education and other service sectors, as part of an effort to increase the country’s low vaccination rates. Officials from the four regions ordered businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, healthcare, public transport, beauty, entertainment and other industries that serve large numbers of people from s ‘ensure that at least 60% of their staff are fully immunized. Authorities in the far eastern region of Sakhalin have not set a deadline, but have said that people who refuse to be vaccinated without valid medical reason will be suspended from work until they are vaccinated. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos