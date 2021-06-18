Calendar Comments: Delving Into Hollywood’s Latino Cultural Gap

When it comes to Hollywood, Latinos have failed for 100 years. Here’s how to change that [June 13]: Your Sneak Peek at the Sunday Calendar of Latin Characters in Hollywood Movies [Maid in Hollywood: Latinx Roles Across Years, June 13] omitted the wonderfully flamboyant actress and singer Carmen Miranda. Known as the Brazilian Bombshell, she starred in films in the 1940s including Busby Berkeleys The Gangs All Here in which she sang The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat. She was also the first Latin American star to put her hand and footprints in cement at the Graumans Chinese Theater.

Also, there was a familiar movie quote from The 1948’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre when Mexican actor Alfonso Bedoya said: Badges? We don’t have badges. We don’t need badges. I don’t need to show you any smelly badges.

Alain warner

Angels

::

In his usual funny and satirical style, Lalo Guerrero made the exact same points you did in your article in his famous 1992 song No Chicanos on TV. It is readily available online for anyone who wants to listen to it. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Christmas park

Rancho Palos Verdes

::

Regarding We Failed: Lin-Manuel Miranda is sorry for In the Heights Afro-Latinx erasure by Ruth Etiesit Samuel (June 14): I admire the creators of the movie In the Heights for addressing all of the daily struggles of the people in the neighborhood. But after attending a screening, I left feeling that there was no LGBTQ issue in this community. Even the character played by LGBTQ Valentina, whose real fights were ignored, has been overlooked. Over the years, countless LGBTQ people have been ostracized and even murdered in this community that Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates.

Richard Kopelle

Angels

The artist now

Regarding The Pop Art Nun Is Still Blazing Trails by Carolina A. Miranda [June 7]: As an English major at Immaculate Heart College in the 1960s, with the help of Sister Corita, I understood the power of everyday language.

The Market Basket supermarket was across the street; Corita bought words there to live. Embedded in each screenprint, words of unexpected joy proclaim Mary as the juiciest tomato of all, to see Wonder Bread as the bread enriched with life. With her, we faced Vietnam, the assassinations, the riots in LA, asking ourselves Who is my brother? and became empowered to live in this city, seeking justice, effecting change.

We still do.

canoe

Westlake Village

Editor’s Note: The Writer is Vice President of the Immaculate Heart Community

::

I would like to congratulate Carolina Miranda for this article. I remember how the art of Sister Coritas started, but I had no idea where it started.

Marie erb

Wooded garden

Too brutally honest

On the 15 best shows to watch right now [May 30]: We’ve watched several episodes of Underground Railroad and while wonderfully performed and produced, I can’t watch them anymore. It makes me furious with the way the South has treated black people.

Black Lives Matter and repairs are bubbling through my head and guts, especially now that Republicans are feverishly working to suppress the minority vote.

So much for our history learning.

Hal Rothberg

Calabasas

Readers read books

I looked and looked but couldn’t find the book review and the bestseller page in the Sunday paper. Where did he go?

You have subscribers who love to read.

Marta mahoney

Irvine

::

The Calendar section offered the opportunity, among other things, to read book reviews. For decades, I looked forward to reading them. Imagine my disappointment then to find that the last section of the calendar didn’t just have a single book review, it didn’t even include the best-selling book list.

Did you think that people who still pay to read a newspaper have lost interest in reading books?

Stan kresowski

Yucca Valley

Editor’s Note: The cover of our books took place last week for a special section. It is returning to its regular weekly pages this week and additional book stories were posted in our daily calendar sections last week.

Less Karen-bashing in the comics

Usually I like the Candorville comic, but the June 8th comic promotes hate, and quite frankly, it’s alarming. I never thought I would have to say that about a comic book. However, I feel that I can no longer remain silent.

Please enough bashing on the people named Karen. Me and all the other Karen people I know are good, kind people, who believe in inclusion and love others, accepting them for who they are. We are not in hatred.

Darrin Bells’ negative and intimidating mentality saddens me greatly.

Karen skorstad

Van Nuys