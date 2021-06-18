Entertainment
Calendar Comments: Delving Into Hollywood’s Latino Cultural Gap
When it comes to Hollywood, Latinos have failed for 100 years. Here’s how to change that [June 13]: Your Sneak Peek at the Sunday Calendar of Latin Characters in Hollywood Movies [Maid in Hollywood: Latinx Roles Across Years, June 13] omitted the wonderfully flamboyant actress and singer Carmen Miranda. Known as the Brazilian Bombshell, she starred in films in the 1940s including Busby Berkeleys The Gangs All Here in which she sang The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat. She was also the first Latin American star to put her hand and footprints in cement at the Graumans Chinese Theater.
Also, there was a familiar movie quote from The 1948’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre when Mexican actor Alfonso Bedoya said: Badges? We don’t have badges. We don’t need badges. I don’t need to show you any smelly badges.
Alain warner
Angels
::
In his usual funny and satirical style, Lalo Guerrero made the exact same points you did in your article in his famous 1992 song No Chicanos on TV. It is readily available online for anyone who wants to listen to it. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Christmas park
Rancho Palos Verdes
::
Regarding We Failed: Lin-Manuel Miranda is sorry for In the Heights Afro-Latinx erasure by Ruth Etiesit Samuel (June 14): I admire the creators of the movie In the Heights for addressing all of the daily struggles of the people in the neighborhood. But after attending a screening, I left feeling that there was no LGBTQ issue in this community. Even the character played by LGBTQ Valentina, whose real fights were ignored, has been overlooked. Over the years, countless LGBTQ people have been ostracized and even murdered in this community that Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates.
Richard Kopelle
Angels
The artist now
Regarding The Pop Art Nun Is Still Blazing Trails by Carolina A. Miranda [June 7]: As an English major at Immaculate Heart College in the 1960s, with the help of Sister Corita, I understood the power of everyday language.
The Market Basket supermarket was across the street; Corita bought words there to live. Embedded in each screenprint, words of unexpected joy proclaim Mary as the juiciest tomato of all, to see Wonder Bread as the bread enriched with life. With her, we faced Vietnam, the assassinations, the riots in LA, asking ourselves Who is my brother? and became empowered to live in this city, seeking justice, effecting change.
We still do.
canoe
Westlake Village
Editor’s Note: The Writer is Vice President of the Immaculate Heart Community
::
I would like to congratulate Carolina Miranda for this article. I remember how the art of Sister Coritas started, but I had no idea where it started.
Marie erb
Wooded garden
Too brutally honest
On the 15 best shows to watch right now [May 30]: We’ve watched several episodes of Underground Railroad and while wonderfully performed and produced, I can’t watch them anymore. It makes me furious with the way the South has treated black people.
Black Lives Matter and repairs are bubbling through my head and guts, especially now that Republicans are feverishly working to suppress the minority vote.
So much for our history learning.
Hal Rothberg
Calabasas
Readers read books
I looked and looked but couldn’t find the book review and the bestseller page in the Sunday paper. Where did he go?
You have subscribers who love to read.
Marta mahoney
Irvine
::
The Calendar section offered the opportunity, among other things, to read book reviews. For decades, I looked forward to reading them. Imagine my disappointment then to find that the last section of the calendar didn’t just have a single book review, it didn’t even include the best-selling book list.
Did you think that people who still pay to read a newspaper have lost interest in reading books?
Stan kresowski
Yucca Valley
Editor’s Note: The cover of our books took place last week for a special section. It is returning to its regular weekly pages this week and additional book stories were posted in our daily calendar sections last week.
Less Karen-bashing in the comics
Usually I like the Candorville comic, but the June 8th comic promotes hate, and quite frankly, it’s alarming. I never thought I would have to say that about a comic book. However, I feel that I can no longer remain silent.
Please enough bashing on the people named Karen. Me and all the other Karen people I know are good, kind people, who believe in inclusion and love others, accepting them for who they are. We are not in hatred.
Darrin Bells’ negative and intimidating mentality saddens me greatly.
Karen skorstad
Van Nuys
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]