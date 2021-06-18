Kaitlyn Bristowe closes her remark about her ‘different’ look with an honest answer

Former Bachelorette and bride-to-be Kaitlyn Bristowe returned to prime time earlier this month to serve as co-host of the reality TV love-match franchise that first made her famous. But as she returned to the Bachelorette spotlight, she faced one of the downsides of that fame.

Bristowe found herself the subject of social media scrutiny over her appearance and not for the first time.

A viewer tweeted on Wednesday: Can anyone tell me how @kaitlynbristowe’s look is different? I can’t quite put my finger on it. The next day, they had an answer to the question, straight from the source.

I was on the show 6 years ago, eyebrow lift, eyebrow microblading, stuck teeth, lip filler, aging, darker hair and finally learned how to do contour. Oh and I gained weight https://t.co/FmLLFoBVAk Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 17, 2021

Bristowe, who turns 36 on Saturday, didn’t deviate with a joke, slammed the commentator or avoided the topic. Instead, she closed this investigation with an unexpected and completely candid response.

I was on the show 6 years ago, eyebrow lift, micro-blading eyebrows, stuck teeth, putty in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned to model his own tweet. Oh and I put on some weight.

And she punctuated this post with a proud flexed bicep emoji.

The tweets that followed his response were filled with support.

“Remember you have met the love of your life, opened multiple businesses and won the DWTS. This joy leaves a mark,” said one fan. wrote.

Another tweeted, “Girl, you’re so cool. Thanks for standardizing openly talking about getting the job done.”

“I love that you are so honest !!!” yet another added. “You are beautiful. Don’t listen to negative Nellies.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe from her stint in 2015 on “The Bachelorette”. ABC via Getty Images

But it seems the person who originally asked the question didn’t realize she would come across as a negative Nelly. In fact, they seemed to enjoy Bristowe’s response as much as everyone else.

“I knew I could count on you to be real to us !!” the original tweeter wrote.

Perhaps the reason Bristowe seemed so ready to tackle the commentary to begin with is that she found herself in a similar situation when she returned to television for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, she shared what she thought about it in her Instagram stories.

Bristowe shared with fans how comments about her appearance pained her shortly after returning to television for “Dancing With the Stars.” Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram @KaitlynBristowe

I forgot how mean people are when you are on TV, she wrote alongside a teary eyed selfie. Just so She looks so old and plastic comments everywhere. You are winning over the trolls today. It moved me.”

Although the post was different from her recent tweet, her response still reflected a raw honesty that her fans clearly appreciate.