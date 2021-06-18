Entertainment
Readers rally to Hong Kong’s Apple Daily despite official warning
HONG KONG – Warnings from Hong Kong’s top security official against “teaming up” with Apple Daily appeared to backfire on Friday as city residents stormed newsstands and shops to buy copies of an expanded edition of the outspoken newspaper, a day after five of its main editors and executives were arrested for “collusion with foreign forces”.
“What happened yesterday was terrible,” said a 36-year-old office worker who bought three copies of the newspaper from a press kiosk in the central business district, even though it has an online subscription.
“I am very angry,” he said. “I’m just doing what I can.”
In an operation involving 500 police officers, police raided the newspaper’s offices and the homes of Ryan Law, Apple editor-in-chief, Cheung Kim-hung, CEO of parent company Next Digital, and those of the three other detained executives on Thursday. . After five hours at the head office, the police took away 38 computers from the newsroom.
Authorities also froze HK $ 18 million ($ 2.32 million) in the accounts of three of the company’s subsidiaries. On Friday, a government announcement said Law and Cheung had been formally indicted and would appear in court on Saturday, along with representatives from affected affiliates.
Police said the actions were linked to the publication of 30 articles urging foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China, a potential violation of Beijing’s old-fashioned national security law. British colony a year ago. Calling Apple Daily “criminals who endanger national security,” Security Secretary John Lee on Thursday called on people not to “associate with evil elements.”
When asked by reporters whether buying Apple Daily, sharing its stories online, or buying Next shares could violate safety law, Lee avoided responding directly, but said authorities would monitor violations and judge actions based on their “purpose and intent.”
He also declined to comment on rumors that the newspaper would be banned before July 1, the official anniversary of Britain’s handover of the city to China in 1997 and the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921.
A few hours after Lee’s comments, Next Digital announced that it would increase Apple’s circulation for Friday to 500,000 copies from the usual 80,000. In the early hours of the morning, many kiosks and convenience stores were nonetheless short of Apple newspapers.
“Apple Daily sold out at 7:30 am,” said a Kowloon salesperson. “Some people bought more than five at once.”
“I visited three stores before I bought an Apple,” an office worker posted on Instagram with a photo of the copy he finally found. “Buy it when you can!” “
Though eager to demonstrate their rejection of the government’s actions against Apple by buying the newspaper, townspeople were reluctant to name their names amid the authorities’ growing crackdown on dissent.
“We’re not giving up,” said a man in his 30s, who said he was an online subscriber and this week joined an unauthorized commemoration of the 2019 death of an anti-government protester. “I still have hope.”
“[The government’s] ridiculous actions only make us more united, “said an older online subscriber buying a newspaper.” Today I feel like I have to keep track of history. “
Shares of Next Digital remained on hold after the company announced it would halt trading before the market opened on Thursday. Next has recorded five consecutive years of net losses.
Newspapers linked to the Communist Party celebrated the authorities’ action against Apple Daily on Friday. Ta Kung Po and Wen Wei Po made headlines, passing up the opportunity to trumpet China’s successful manned mission to its first space station.
Some residents have pretended to buy newspapers to share with others. Herbert Chow, owner of the Chickeeduck clothing chain, posted on Facebook that he bought a stack of Apple Daily newspapers to give to customers.
“You continue with your suppression,” he wrote. “I continue with my support.”
