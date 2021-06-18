Calendar of events: June 1824 | Entertainment

PECOS & THE ROOFTOPS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday June 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 12 – $ 15, mesatheater.com.
JOE ALAN, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Lawn Chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
CURTIS GRIMES, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with the Sean Moon Band as a guest, $ 15, tickets at eventbrite.com, entrepôt2565.com.
JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL, 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, $ 15, cateringvineyards.com.
ARTICLE 15, 7 p.m. Friday June 18, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., anarcho punk band from Taos, New Mexico, with Moonfarmer and Overexposure, $ 10 at the door, facebook.com/amismutuels.gj.
“GREASE” (1978, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, Grill opens at 6 p.m., concession stand at 5.30 p.m., twilight movie Friday June 18, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, volleyball, walks in hay, corn hole, tie bale and pre-film animations by Rick Mancuso & The Fyvestar Band, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
“WONDER WOMAN” (2017, rated PG-13), Summer Cinema Series, doors open at 7:40 p.m., show at 8:40 p.m. on Friday June 18, old Sutherland parking lot at Mesa Mall, vehicle required to enter, tune radio to designated frequently for audio, vehicle count limited, event registration required to enter, entry fee is canned food to take out to community food bank, onsite popcorn vendor, registration at shopmesamall.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday June 18, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., Live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
COMEDY IN THE VINES, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday June 18 and 19, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, nationally acclaimed comedians travel the country tasting local wine and making new fans in the new comedy circuit, limited parking, take lawn chairs, wine, cider and water available for purchase, food truck on site, $ 25, tickets at 970tix.com, 628-9113.
JAH SUN & THE RISING TIDE, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Warehouse 25 Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, hip-hop, reggae and dancehall rhythms at the Corona Beach Party, entrepôt2565.com.
JOHN STATZ, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, folk / American music on the Out West tour, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
TIM + RICHARD, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday June 19, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
PARTICIPATE IN THE ART FREE EXPO, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 19, outside Lincoln Park Barn, explore the creative organizations of the Grand Valley, see demonstrations, performances, art projects, craft and grab some musical instruments, enter the Passport to Art for a chance to win prizes, 254-3866, [email protected]
“DRAGON SOLDIERS”, doors 6 p.m., movie 7 p.m. Saturday June 19, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., screening of a film directed by Fruita Monument High School graduate, Hank Braxtan, filmed in the Grand Junction area, director Q&A and cast at 8:30 p.m. Rooftop Afterparty at 9 p.m., fundraiser for the Avalon Theater Foundation, $ 20 adults, $ 10 students, tickets at ticketmaster.com; Rooftop Party $ 15, tickets at 263-5700.
JUNE CELEBRATION: ANOTHER STEP TOWARDS UNITY, 48h Saturday June 19, Lincoln Park, pop-up art educational pieces, food trucks, psychologist / author speaker Jymi Bond, awards ceremony.
SARAH’S HOME FREEDOM RUN, 7:30 a.m. June 19, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., 5K run and 2K walk for the whole family, live music, food trucks, water slide, garden games and stalls with fun for all ages, door prizes, for the benefit of the Front Range denominational residence for girls rescued from sex trafficking, sarahshome.us/freedom-run.
SUNSET SATURDAY AT BOOKCLIFF VINEYARDS, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday June 19, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade, wine tasting and food trucks on site, watch the sun set over the vines, wine and food available at purchase, petanque ball available, take chairs, bookcliffvineyards.com, 261-0071.
STEEL PANTHER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 35, mesatheater.com.
FROM THE TOP, 69h Sunday June 20, Enzos Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 255-8500.
CONCERT DE RODEO, doors open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50, with performances by La Maquinaria Norton, La Fiera de Ojinaga, Los Pescadores del Rio Concos and Furia del Bravo , $ 60, tickets on ticketon.co / a6dd2, 800-668-8080
101st ARMY BAND, 6 p.m. Monday June 21, Montrose Pavilion Events Center and Botanical Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Road, Montrose, free patriotic music concert, grab a chair and snacks, 101starmyband.com/events.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., Troy Douglas Band duo, 241-8411.
ACOUSTIC / BLUES JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, grab an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
ORCHESTRA FRANK BREGAR, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., his big band in the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
GRANDE VALLEY COMMUNITY CONCERTS KICK OFF PARTY, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Avalon Theater, 645 Main Street, purchase season tickets and tour the facilities, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org, 243-1979.
COUNTRY JAM, June 24-26, Country Jam Ranch at Mack, Headliners Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood, General Admission Pass, VIP Pass, Reserved Seating, Skybox and Country Club Extras, camping, parking and shuttle tickets to ticketmaster.com, facebook.com/CountryJamColorado.