Taylor Swift sets ‘Red’ as next re-recording

Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” is the next in her series of album re-recordings.

After much fan speculation, Swift announced on social media Friday that the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, will be released on November 19. The re-recording will feature 30 songs, including an unspecified ten-minute track that fans are already speculating could be the almost legendary extended version of “All Too Well”.

“I have always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time moves forward and backward fleetingly. The broken heart could go through thousands of microemotions a day trying to figure out how to overcome them without picking up the phone to hear that familiar old voice, ”Swift wrote in the caption of the article. “In the Land of Sorrows, moments of strength, independence and staunch rebellion are intertwined with grief, crippling vulnerability and despair. Imagining your future can always take you away from the past. And that’s all to say that the next album I’m going to release is my version of Red.

Swift went on to describe how she was heartbroken during the original premiere of “Red” and that ultimately led to closure and healing.

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ sounded like a heartbroken person. It was everywhere, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, savage and tortured by memories of the past, ”Swift wrote. “Like trying out songs with a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I don’t know if it was for me to reflect on this album, to hear thousands of your voices singing the lyrics to me with passionate solidarity, or if it was just the time, but something was healed in course.

Swift ended the post by saying that she “couldn’t stop writing” while doing “Red”, and so finally shares the 30 songs that were “destined” to end up on the disc.

“Sometimes you have to talk about it (over and over again) for it to really be… over.” Like your friend calling you in the middle of the night about his ex, I just couldn’t stop writing, ”Swift said. “This will be the first time you’ve heard the 30 songs that were supposed to go on ‘Red’. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.

The tracklist for the original “Fearless” consisted of 16 songs, and a deluxe version included three other original studio tracks (plus three demos or acoustic versions). Arithmetic, Swift’s statement that 30 different songs will be included in “Taylor’s Version” would appear to allow for the possibility of 11 unreleased songs, although it is not clear how the presence of alternate versions of the original tracks – such as that expected – for the extension “All Too Well” – can be taken into account in the final number of songs.

Swift’s reference to a song “ten minutes long” immediately sparked waves of excitement among the Swifties, as “All Too Well” has long had a reputation as the best song of its career among a major cult of Swifties, and the singer-songwriter had mentioned a 10-minute version previously. In a podcast last year associated with Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list, she spoke about the song from a Consciousness Stream demo in the studio. “” It included the F word, and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of this thing you were doing in case you wanted to. And I was like ‘Sure,’ ”Swift said in the podcast. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like it, but it’s really 10 minutes long and I have to cut it down.’ “In the end, she said, her co-author on a big part. of her early tracks, Liz Rose, worked with her on cutting seven verses. Since Swift is not permitted to release the tracks she recorded during her Big Machine years, it can be assumed that any rendering of a 10 minute “All Too Well” would be brand new, rather than that original ad-libbed demo.

The guessing game on which album from the catalog would be the next to get a “Taylor Version” was intense, with many guessing “1989” just by dint of popularity. Swift gave fans a pretty clear idea, like her Easter Eggs, when she included four hearts and exclamation marks in her latest Instagram Story, indicating it would be her fourth album. (Some fans were taken aback by his recommendation of a song by artist Griff with yellow in the title, and the fact that those hearts and exclamation marks were also yellow, but it turned out to be a herring “red”.)

In April, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, her debut album to remake. In addition to re-recordings of the album’s 19 tracks, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” included his 2010 single “Today Was a Fairytale” and six songs “from the vault”, which were not included on the original album. . These included “You All Over Me” with Maren Morris, “Mr. Perfectly Good”, “We Were Happy”, “It’s When” with Keith Urban, “Don’t You” and “Bye Bye Baby”. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200, Top Album Sales and Country Albums charts, making it their third No. 1 album in less than a year.

Swift first confirmed plans to re-record their music in August 2019 on “Good Morning America,” after their Big Machine Label Group catalog was acquired in June 2019 by Ithaca Holdings from Scooter Braun. In November 2020, after her masters were once again sold to Shamrock Holdings, Swift wrote a lengthy post on Twitter, saying that she had started the process of re-recording her old music.