Wells Adams returns for Season 7 (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Wells Adams returns to Single in Paradise beach. The resident bartender of The BacheloThe franchise’s summer spinoff series r will return for season seven in an expanded role, Hollywood journalist exclusively learned. In addition to reprising his role behind the bar, the former ABC franchise will also serve as the “master of ceremonies” in the Rose Ceremony eliminations and host one of the final weeks of the season, Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the franchise, confirms. Wells completes the list of guest hosts who have been chosen to fill the vacant role left by Chris Harrison, who has parted ways with the franchise after 19 years as a host. David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess had already been announced. The summer spin-off, which is set at a resort town in Sayulita, Mexico, is currently in production. It is believed that each guest host films for a week. The number of episodes has not yet been announced, but the series will air August 16 on ABC following the current airing season of. The bachelorette with Katie Thurston. The casting has not yet been announced. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Adams’ fiancee Sarah Hyland will not be joining him to co-host, according to a source. Adams, who debuted in season 12 of The bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher, was the Baccalaureate in paradise bartender for the previous three seasons after being an actor in season three. He and Hyland, who met via social media in 2017, got engaged in the summer of 2019. Adams has been a constant anchor for the summer spinoff show and will be the most familiar face of Bachelor Nation when the dating series returns without Harrison. paradise has been postponed for the 2020 summer season due to the pandemic. This season will bring together outstanding competitors from the previous three cycles of The single person and The bachelorette, as well as scrap from the season currently airing with Thurston. News from paradiseThe return of 2021, while excited by viewers, also sparked speculation about the host, as Harrison’s future at that time was on hold with the franchise. The veteran host took a break after apologizing for the racist behavior of Rachael Kirkconnell, who was a contender for the then-aired season of The single person. Months later, and shortly after the guest host list was announced, Harrison made his exit official after a confidential settlement and large payment, THR reported. It was released a day after the premiere of Thurston’s. Bachelorette, which is co-hosted by former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Adams is replaced by Good Fear Content and Miloknay / Weiner.







