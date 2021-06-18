“Love, Victor” Star Says Gay Role Spurred Family Homophobia and Death Threats | Culture & Leisure

Michael Cimino, the straight star of Hulu’s coming-of-age series “Love, Victor,” says he has been attacked by some members of the LGBTQ community and even some members of his own family. He said the former went so far as to threaten his life.
In a new interview with Attitude, Cimino, who plays the incumbent Victor, said: “I received homophobic comments, I expected this to happen. I did not expect it from the members. from my own family, however. “
He added: “Some of them reached out and said, ‘Before you were so cool, now you are so gay. “I attribute it to ignorance. People have this programming and they often don’t have to evolve and try to get past it.”
The 21-year-old Las Vegas native is of German Puerto Rican and Italian descent and has previously spoken about the racism he faced growing up. But he told IndieWire in an interview in 2020 that his community has its own issues of prejudice.
“It’s strange [the Latinx community] is liberal when it comes to Latinos, but when it comes to gay rights, it’s like, eh, a question mark, ”Cimino said in the interview. “We need to change the narrative on this, right now. Because it’s not fair. You may not be for certain issues that concern your people, but not for all of them. Just because someone’s sexuality is different from yours doesn’t mean they aren’t part of your community. “
In the Attitude interview, Cimino said: “There is nothing wrong with being gay. This ignorance is often something that has been passed down from previous generations. I always approach this. [by saying], ‘These are normal people struggling and they shouldn’t have to struggle.’ “
Cimino has said in several interviews that he has been warned against gay roles for fear of being labeled. Meanwhile, the young actor also faced violent flashbacks for playing a role a gay actor could have played.
“I certainly received criticism from the LGBT community for playing the role in which I received death threats, which is horrible. But the show is important to me. The hate messages that I I received knowing it would happen, no matter how good I was, “he told Attitude, which did not detail the threats or their sources.
“But there are straight actors who play gay characters, who support all LGBT rights while they promote their project, but once they’re done, a year later, it’s a little forgotten.
“It’s not like that [to] be an ally, that’s not how you support LGBT rights. If you are not a real ally, then what do you do? “
Straight actors playing gay roles have been the subject of debate for some time, often drawing on the Hollywood story of forcing gay actors to stay in the closet in real life and only offering limited chances to explore the humanity of gay characters on screen.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, actor Richard E. Grant, who received an Oscar nomination for playing a gay character in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Said, “I’ve always had this concern … The transgender movement and the #MeToo movement mean, how can you justify straight actors playing gay characters? If you want someone to play a disabled role, that should be a disabled actor. “
In an interview with Bustle, Emmy winner Darren Criss basically agreed. Criss, who played famous queer characters including Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on stage, said he would no longer take on gay roles, because “I want to make sure I won’t be another straight boy taking on the role of a gay man.”
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, however, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I will fight to the death for the right to suspend disbelief and play roles beyond my experience.”
Blanchett, who received one of her Oscar nominations as one of the protagonists of the lesbian love story “Carol”, touted her as essential to the art and task of acting.
“For me, being an actor is an anthropological exercise. So you have to look at a period, a set of experiences, a historical event that you didn’t know anything about,” she said in 2018.
For his part, Cimino told Attitude: “It’s an honor to play Victor, and a great responsibility. I came in with the pure intention of representing this correctly.”
© 2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.