“The Fast and Furious” Juggernaut started in 2001 – The Hollywood Reporter





Twenty years ago, no one realized how much living life “a quarter of a mile at a time” – as Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto so poetically puts it – would take. The Fast and the Furious. The crowd-pleasing sleuth with Paul Walker as the undercover LAPD detective and Diesel as the leader of a group of street racers spawned eight sequels and a spin-off (the latest, F9, June 25) which have grossed over $ 6.15 billion to date. “We didn’t know what the rules were and weren’t. We just went and we did it, ”recalls producer Neal H. Moritz, who notes that the film’s $ 38 million budget was low enough to leave the team alone. “I’m sure they believed in a worst-case scenario that it could be a live video release. There just wasn’t that pressure on the movie. Partly inspired by a 1998 Ambience article on illegal street racing in New York, Mad reunited Moritz with director Rob Cohen and Walker; the three had just worked together on Universal’s Skulls. While Walker was a lock for Brian O’Conner, the role of Dominic was originally offered to Timothy Olyphant, who has passed away. Enter Diesel, an unknown actor with a small role in Save Private Ryan under his belt. “I had seen things Vin had done very early on and was a big fan of him,” recalls Moritz. “I pushed [then-chairperson] Stacey Snider and the leaders of Universal. Diesel was part of an inclusive cast decades before it became desirable in Hollywood, with stars including Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. “If we were trying to be realistic, we wouldn’t have done it any other way,” Moritz explains of the casting. “It wasn’t a calculated thing.” A movie about fast cars needed the right title. One night a documentary about the king of B movies Roger Corman gave Moritz the answer when the 1954 crime drama The Fast and the Furious appeared on the screen. He approached Corman, who luckily waived the rights. During a first screening test, “people went wild,” recalls Moritz. “We said, ‘My God, we’re on to something.’ “ This story first appeared in the June 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







