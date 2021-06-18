The best memes from Star Wars: the Bad Batch

Fans of the Star Wars animated series were thrilled to celebrate May 4 this year with a brand new show on Disney Plus called The bad lot. The series follows the events of The clone wars and focuses on the titular group, also known as Clone Force 99, which consists of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. The first episode that was released on Star Wars Day revealed that there was another flawed clone among them, a young girl named Omega.

Since the first episode, we’ve seen the group arrive at D-19 and meet a familiar face in Cut Lawquane, Hunter has received lessons from Dad on how to take care of Omega and new dangers are introduced. On the one hand, new soldiers were introduced, with Crosshair leading the charge for the Galactic Empire. Omega has proven that she doesn’t back down when there’s a challenge ahead, by pursuing an Ordo Moon Dragon and meeting Fennec Shand.

We learned a few weeks ago that someone has a bounty on Omega, making us realize it must be more valuable than we initially thought. We also recently met Cid, a Trandoshan who is willing to give Bad Batch information and payment if he does them a favor.

In The bad lot episode 8, “Reunion”, which debuted today, we saw the return of Cad Bane, discovered who is after Omega, almost cried when Hunter was shot (but he survived), and are now in edge of our seats while Omega was taken.

Waiting for the next episode of The bad lot To hit Disney Plus next Friday, let’s take a look at some of the best memes that have come out of the series so far.

Bad Batch Memes

1. Dee Bradley Baker is without a doubt a Star Wars legend.

2. The first episode opened on such a moving note!

https://twitter.com/viccious_/status/138967673428930563?s=20

3. Omega is already a fan favorite.

4. I know a lot of people feel this…

5. We will eventually have Captain Rex!

6. Hm… the similarities are disturbing.

7. This is the duo we didn’t know we needed.

8. You can always count on Dave Filoni.

9. It’s becoming a common theme, right?

10. We always need more Star Wars content!

https://twitter.com/AhsnipsokaTano/status/1390570109735821312

11. Omega is really a part of the crew now and it’s so adorable.

12. We can always appreciate a good Star Wars parallel.

13. I’m still not done with this, to be honest.

14. Things got moving in Episode 3.

15. I would watch Bad Batch like Brady Bunch any day …

16. Nothing but respect for Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand!

17. Overload of kindness week after week.

18. Too relatable.

19. Anyone else had a little panic at the mention of Pantora?

20. Someone was notably absent this week.

21. Did you suspect this connection?

22. So united!

23. Omega to the rescue!

24. Anyone else missing Crosshair?

25. This is the truest meme here.

26. Those lines on his face!

27. We are all waiting for an appearance from Ahsoka Tano!

28. They have become the cutest duo!

29. Our reaction every week.

30. It’s too cute for words.

31. The episodes just keep getting better!

32. There were certainly tons of screaming.

33. If you know, you know.

34. It would be so epic.

35. Too true!

Be sure to stay tuned for Star Wars: The Wrong Lot season 1 every Friday on Disney Plus. The series is slated to have 16 episodes in total and will run through August. Continue reading Dork Side of the Force for all of our Bad lot blanket!