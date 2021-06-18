Too Jewish for Hollywood – Variety

Several years ago, a non-Jewish film producer turned to me and announced to me, casually and with an air of arrogance and ignorance reserved especially for fanatics, “Jews control Hollywood.”

He assured me it was a compliment, as many anti-Semites are used to, trotting Neal Gabler’s founding text on the subject, “An Empire Apart: How the Jews Invented Hollywood,” as proof. But it was clear that said producer had never read Gabler’s book, or completely missed one of its key points: The film’s founding producers were Jewish, mostly immigrants from Eastern Europe, excluded and ostracized from virtually every other industry in America. .

William Fox, Carle Laemmle, Louis B. Mayer – they created Hollywood out of collective necessity, a decidedly human desire to make the American dream come true. They were not wanted anywhere else. But while these pioneering studio heads were Jewish, the majority of directors, writers, and actors were not. Preston Sturges, Frank Capra, John Ford, Howard Hawkes – these are the artists who largely shaped early 20th century cinema in America.

In short, there is a fundamental etymological difference between inventing and control.

This was of course not the first time that I had heard the weary and delirious trope uttered that the Jews, who make up about 0.2% of the total world population, are sort of the totalitarian head of an industry that , according to the US Department. of labor, supports some 2.6 million jobs. Growing up as a Jew in post-Holocaust America, I have experienced anti-Semitism in all its nefarious forms, from violent physical assaults to passive microaggressions under the guise of awakened intellectualism.

But, for some reason – well-documented epigenetic trauma aside, anti-Semitism can engender introspection into its objects of hate – the producer’s claim that Jews dominate decision-making in Hollywood prompted me. to examine the years of work in the film industry during which I, a Jew, had no decision-making power.

In 1997, after earning an MFA in screenwriting at USC, I spent that summer writing a semi-autobiographical screenplay that ultimately landed me a contract at a major film studio. Before sending it, however, my agent at the time advised me to make the script “less Jewish”. Could we change the Jewish characters to Irish-Catholic characters? she asked. We could, so I did. Because I was new to the business and assumed that was the right thing to do to work as a screenwriter.

In truth, it was not difficult. I grew up in Boston, a city with the highest percentage of Irish ancestry in the United States. I wore green on St. Patrick’s Day and attended the annual “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” screenings in elementary schools. So I changed the bat mitzvah scene in my script to a First Communion and changed the Cohen family to the McConnells. The essence of the script seemed lost, but at least I had gotten a job.

From that moment on, the message was clear: you can be Jewish in Hollywood, but not too Jewish.

For decades, the weakening of Jewish representation on television and in film, especially in terms of casting, struck me as an annoying but not necessarily harmful victim of Jewish life in America, one in which assimilation – not just for Jews, but for all ethnic groups – has always come at the expense of the subversion of its cultural identity. But amid a wave of anti-Semitism in the United States – according to the FBI, 63% of all religion-based hate crimes reported in 2019 were directed against Jews, making it the largest category – and the fact that few people speak out against these crimes, industry members should be reminded that, as with any other ethnic minority (Asians, Blacks, Indigenous peoples), the perception of Jews on screen matters . In an age where the emphasis is on diversity and inclusion, it’s hypocrisy to say that’s not the case.

Are there any Jewish characters on the screen? Of course. From Jerry Seinfeld to Fran Drescher’s nanny and Debra Messing’s “Grace”, there are Jewish protagonists who are written roughly in the canon of American pop culture. But for every Larry David, there is a Cheryl Hines, a non-Jewish bride, a friend – tin foil, if you will – to make up for Jewishness. To make it more “accessible” to American society as a whole. (Unless the story is about the Holocaust, then Hollywood seems to agree with a whole Jewish family, especially if they die in the end.) A slight moral disdain and psychological unease with its Jewishness. The neurotic, nervous Jew has become synonymous with Jews in film and television, from Woody Allen in every movie he made to every actor playing Woody Allen’s surrogate for Seth Rogen’s idiot slacker in “Knocked Up.”

Because, God forbid, Jews like to be Jews. Much more fashionable to be a little hateful.

Actors ignoring or nonchalantly brushing aside anti-Semitic comments – statements further perpetuating the damaging mythical claim that Jews imagine hatred directed at them – may be considered Jews. And they are. Hollywood has no problem with that. Take “Mank,” for example, the David Fincher biopic on “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Gary Oldman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Mank, told Playboy magazine in 2014 that people should “forget” Mel Gibson’s infamous anti-Semitic rant in 2006. And they did, of course. Despite Gibson’s anti-Semitic (and misogynistic and racist) slurs, he continued to work as a director and actor. His status in the biz flourished; in 2017, Gibson was nominated for an Oscar for directing “Hacksaw Ridge”.

The message here, too, is clear: you can say and do anti-Semitic things, while still having a successful career.

With the rare exception of Barbra Streisand – perhaps the singular Jewish superstar whose cultural identity, not to mention her unwavering support for Israel, runs wild in music, television and film – Hollywood seems to find a need. to dilute the female Jewish characters. Or erase.

The examples are vast, and they are also infuriating. In “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, the Jewish heroine Midge is played by a non-Jewish Rachel Brosnahan. In “On the Basis of Sex”, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the modern Jewish woman’s pin-up for her groundbreaking contributions to constitutional law, is played by non-Jewish British actress Felicity Jones. And in “Mrs. America,” second wave Jewish feminists Betty Friedan, Bella Abzug and Gloria Steinem are played by Tracy Ullman, Margo Martindale and Rose Byrne – none of whom are Jewish. Julianne Moore (non-Jewish), a also played Steinem in Julie Taymor’s “The Glorias.” And in longtime ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” shopaholic Beverly Goldberg is played by non-Jewish comedian Wendy McClendon-Covey. Even Elsa, the The teenage “Jew in the Wall” in “Jojo Rabbit”, Oscar winner by Taika Waititi, is played by non-Jewish actor Thomasin McKenzie.

My current favorite: In Guy Nattiv’s upcoming biopic on Golda Meir, Helen Mirren (and, yes, the Oscar-winning actress is unmistakably a talented actress), will play Israel’s only female prime minister, a world leader with a grip who requisitioned Israel to victory in the Yom Kippur War. Because nothing says that the kibbutznik born in Kiev and raised in Milwaukee became “the gray grandmother of the Jewish people” – a political figure who made her “ugliness” a political trump card and whom David Ben-Gurion liked to call “The best man in government” – than a royal British queen with ancestral ties to Russian nobility.

As Sarah Silverman, who speaks freely of being often seen as “too Jewish” to play certain roles, noted on her podcast and on “The Howard Stern Show” last November: “This has happened lately – If this role is that of a Jewish woman, but [if] she is courageous, or she deserves love, or has bravery, or is selfless in any way, she is played by a non-jew.

If the Jews controlled Hollywood, it’s fair to say that wouldn’t happen.

There are anomalies, and these too are worth mentioning. Israeli actress Shira Haas, who won an Emmy name for her role in “Unorthodox,” will play Golda Meir in the upcoming small-screen drama “Liones,” which Streisand is set to produce. And then there’s “Shtisel,” the Israeli TV series so meticulous in its nuanced, understated, and realistic portrayal of Jewish life – that it revolves around a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem. takes nothing away from its universality; it’s a commercial success in places from Stockholm to Paris – it’s almost miraculous proportions. Why? Because “Shtisel” never yields to Jewish stereotypes. Its characters are Jewish, they are played by Jews (although secular, which goes even further to prove my point) and its plots are played out in such a way that while adhering to the laws and traditions of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, never undermines the impenetrable humanity of its protagonists. They are Jews, but they are people.

Jews fair are.

Hollywood has a social responsibility to reflect with unwavering precision the experience of being an ethnic minority in America, be it Asian or Black or Muslim or Indigenous, and this same social imperative holds true for the Jewish community. Because being a Jew is not a wig, an accent or speaking very loudly. It’s not about bagels. To be Jewish is to share a story, a soul, a spirit – in Hebrew we call it a neshama. Amid the terrifying rise of anti-Semitism, the Jews of America do not feel safe. And in truth, we never did. The way we are portrayed onscreen has significant real-life consequences, some positive, but far too dangerous. The last thing the Jewish community needs right now is a hyperbolic misrepresentation of who we really are.

The simple and boring truth:

Jews are human.