Chrissy Teigen and John Legend claim Michael Costello’s DMs are fake

Amid an apology from Chrissy Teigen and her release of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and her brand Safely due to the reappearance of tweets, she and her husband John Legend took to Twitter, claiming that an exchange of high-profile direct messages between Teigen and fashion designer Michael Costello is “completely wrong.”

On June 14, Fashion designer and “Project Runway” alumnus Costello posted screenshots of an alleged conversation between Teigen and himself in 2014, in which Teigen accused him of being racist due to of a “photoshoped comment”.

In the now-deleted screenshots, Teigen writes to Costello, “Racists like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, look.

However, a report by Initiated points out that these MDs may not have been real. For one thing, there’s no verified check mark next to Teigen’s name. Instagram introduced verification in 2014, and Teigen was verified in early 2015, meaning those screenshots would have been taken in 2014.

But the blue and purple message design wasn’t implemented until 2020, and the video chat icon at the top of the screen wasn’t introduced until June 2018, according to the report, corroborated by a representative of Teigen. A Costello rep did not immediately respond to Varietyrequest for comments.

Teigen posted a statement on Twitter on Friday, writing, “No idea what the hell is Michael Costello doing. He just issued a statement in which he did not at all acknowledge how bogus DMs were, and now claims to have emails that don’t exist.

“Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed with the recent Michael Costello attack, which includes fictitious 2014 ‘screenshots’ of purported private messages that Chrissy did not send,” the statement said. “In October 2014, she posted a comment on Mr. Costello’s Instagram when he was publicly accused of making a racist remark. After denying the charge and claiming it was based on a photoshopped comment, Chrissy deleted the comment, as was reported at the time.

The statement went on to say that Teigen believed her relationship with Costello was “cordial,” referring to several online interactions they’ve had over the years.

“Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain it has caused, but she will not stand for anyone to spread false accusations to further demean her name and reputation,” the statement continued. “Chrissy will continue to do the job she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She’s hoping Michael Costello can do the same.

Legend also took to Twitter in defense of Teigen, writing: “Chrissy has apologized for her public tweets, but after her apologies, Mr. Costello fabricated a DM swap between them. This swap was made up, completely bogus, never happened.

The caption continued, “I encourage anyone spreading this breathless lie to keep the same energy when they correct the record.”

On Friday, it was announced that Teigen will be “stepping away” from Safely, the cleaning brand she developed with Kris Jenner. An Instagram story posted to the brand’s account read: “Chrissy will step away from Safely to take the time she needs to focus on herself and be with her family. We fully support his decision and are grateful for his contributions. The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission to bring high quality and effective cleaning products to all American households. “

Earlier this week, Teigen wrote a lengthy apology for previous tweets targeting model and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden.

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I have not felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past,” she wrote in a Medium post Monday. “As you know, a bunch of my old ugly (ugly, ugly) tweets have resurfaced. I’m really ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the harm they’ve caused, I have to stop and ask myself: how could I have done that? “

The message continues: “I have publicly apologized to one person, but there are others – and more than a few – to whom I must say I’m sorry. I am in the process of privately contacting the people I have insulted.