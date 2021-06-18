Top 5 Hollywood News Today: Billie Eilish Charged With Using Racist Slurs, Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Continues, Entertainment News





Angelina Jolie claims that three of her children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt wanted to testify against him. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has been criticized by netizens for making fun of the Asian accent. Here are the five headlines that hit the halls of Hollywood today. Angelina Jolie says “three of her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt” Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can’t seem to forget the past as they continue to find themselves embroiled in a bitter legal custody battle. Read more HFPA members stop calling the Golden Globes Organization a “toxic place” In a major move, two members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association left the group, calling it a toxic place for working journalists. They announced Thursday that they were leaving the group, saying a majority of members of Golden Globes organizations were reluctant to efforts to improve diversity and ethical standards. Read more Ed Sheeran Turns Into A Vampire For Upcoming “Bad Habits” Single Teaser Good news for Ed Sheeran fans. The singer recently teased his new track Bad Habits. He shared clips of the single with his fans on TikTok. The official video for the song will be released on June 25. Read more Billie Eilish criticized by Internet users for mocking Asian accent and using “racist slurs” Billie Eilish found herself in a controversy after videos of her mocking Asian peoples accents and using racial slurs went viral. Read more Kim Kardashians says sex tape scandal helped reality TV gain popularity Kim Kardashians attributed the success of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” to the scandal surrounding her 2007 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. Read More

