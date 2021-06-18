Cheeky WKRP salesman Frank Bonner in Cincinnati dies at 79





Frank Bonner, the actor best known for playing Herb Tarlek, the brash salesman with an affection for plaid polyester suits, in the popular WKRP television comedy in Cincinnati, died Wednesday at his home in Laguna Niguel, Calif., south of Los Angeles. He was 79 years old. Her daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort, said the cause was complications from Lewy body dementia. He had learned he had the disease, which causes worsening mental and physical complications, about three years ago. WKRP in Cincinnati, seen on CBS from 1978 to 1982, was set at a struggling radio station trying to reinvent itself with a rock format. The cast included Gary Sandy as director of the besieged station and Tim Reid and Howard Hesseman as disc jockeys. The character of Mr. Bonners, the station sales manager, was known for his obnoxious demeanor, general incompetence, and garish wardrobe. Loni Anderson, who played Jennifer Marlowe, the station’s super efficient receptionist and frequent object of brutal flirtation with Herbs, said in a statement that Mr. Bonner was one of the funniest men I’ve ever had. fun to work and the nicest man I’ve ever known.

Ms Boers-Kort said Mr Bonner enjoyed his time playing on WKRP in Cincinnati in part because it led him to his favorite career: directing. After being the director of six episodes of WKRP, he directed episodes of over a dozen other shows in the 1980s and 1990s, including Whos the Boss ?, Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Just the Ten. of Us. (on which he also had a recurring role). Mr. Bonner reprized the role of Herb in the syndicated sequel The New WKRP in Cincinnati in the early 1990s. He was also seen in Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Night Court and many other shows. Frank Bonner was born Frank Boers Jr. on February 28, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and raised in the town of Malvern. His Hollywood career began in 1967 and gained momentum in 1970 with roles in the film Equinox and in the television series The Young Lawyers and Nancy. He appeared on Mannix, Police Woman, Fantasy Island and other shows before landing the defining role of Herb Tarlek. Besides Mrs. Boers-Kort, his daughter, Mr. Bonner is survived by his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner. She had been his girlfriend in high school in Malvern, his daughter said, and they reunited and were finally married four decades later. Her four previous marriages ended in divorce. His survivors also include two sons, Matthew and Justin; one stepdaughter, DeAndra Freed; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Another son, Michael, died before Mr. Bonner.

Mr Bonner took a kick out of Herbs’ misguided wardrobe, his daughter said, because he knew the character style was one of the things people loved about him. She said he kept some of Herbs’ distinctive white belts at the end of the show. The New York Times contributed reporting.

