Chinese cowardice in Hollywood hurts us all
Anthony W. Holmes served as Special Advisor for North Korea in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2017 to 2021.
The image of an American celebrity apologizing in Chinese to “Chinese people” for calling Taiwan a “country” has caught the attention of many in the English-speaking world.
It was shocking to see John Cena, a man whose physical strength, philanthropy, and overall gentlemanly image saw him rise to pop culture meme status, begging forgiveness from the Chinese Communist Party so that the censors Chinese are not withdrawing their latest film from the Chinese market.
But those in the Asian specialist community weren’t surprised by Cena’s decision. I want to be very clear that I am not challenging his character or slandering him personally. His apology made commercial sense, after all. His actions simply reflected the self-interest of a man who was already learning the Chinese language because he, like Hollywood as a whole, can see where their proverbial bread is buttered.
Cena’s example is not isolated. Over the past decade or so, Chinese censors have carefully, meticulously, and gradually altered the way Western entertainment is designed to cater to Beijing’s tastes and reinforce its favorite political and social messages.
The evolution of practice is impossible to ignore. In order to access the lucrative Chinese market, Western films stopped allowing Chinese censors to edit or delete scenes before they were released in China – Judi Dench as “M” in James Bond film “Casino Royale” had to re-record a single line of dialogue to omit mention of the Cold War – to add China-specific scenes for Chinese audiences such as the infamous hospital scene in “Iron Man 3,” in cases where the version of the film released everywhere is Chinese censorship -approved version.
In the global trailer for the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick”, the flags of US ally Japan and de facto US ally Taiwan have been removed from the flight jacket of Tom Cruise seen in the 1986 “Top Gun” and replaced with meaningless symbols. This is a film about the US Navy that has received official support from the US Department of Defense.
The ScreenRant website noted that the revamp of the generally Tibetan character Ancient One in 2016’s “Doctor Strange”“ as a Celtic character was likely an example of pre-restraint on Marvel’s part, given Beijing’s irritability towards Tibetan spirituality.
Perhaps the most famous and bizarre example is the 2012 remake of “Red Dawn,” which was edited in post-production so that the invading army was North Korean instead of Chinese.
This also applies to actors. The leading man, Richard Gere, is blacklisted from any film likely to have high international status because his presence would see him immediately banned by Chinese censors due to his declared support for Tibet and his relationship. with the Dalai Lama.
This trend will only intensify, as more and more films are co-produced by Chinese companies to take advantage of the benefits offered by the Chinese Film Industry Promotion Act of 2017, which allows producers to receive an award. larger share of the gross Chinese box office and not to be considered heavily regulated. foreign films in order to determine the number of cinemas in which it can be shown. In return, all Hollywood has to do is provide the script in advance, have investors backed by the CCP, and make sure the film matches China’s socialist core values.
Using a Chinese team or representing China in a modern and positive way will also bring you benefits. You may have noticed these trends.
Free cameos from Chinese actors; the action suddenly shifting to Macau, Shanghai, Hong Kong or Beijing; and scenes where CCP officials show up to solve a difficult problem in a supernaturally competent and human manner are part of the storyline decisions in blockbusters like “Iron Man 3”, “Independence Day: Resurgence “,” Pacific Rim: Uprising “, various Transformers movies, Marvel movies – the list goes on.
There is no analogy in recent memory for Americans like me who grew up in the rich pop culture of the 1980s and 1990s.
Imagine if Hollywood were to appeal to censors from the former Soviet Union as it bowed to CCP censors today. Libyan Terrorists Described in Back to the Future“ must be changed in West Germany because of Moscow’s close relations with former tyrant Muammar Gaddafi?
Should we see the “Ghostbusters” quartet inexplicably travel to Moscow State University for a conference on socialist advances in paranormal research? Or should the villains of “Superman II” note that they would never be powerful enough to make Leonid Brezhnev “kneel” in front of Zod?
The irony, of course, is that Hollywood bows and scratches at Chinese censors, but would recoil in anger if asked to modify a film to suit the tastes and mores of any democratic state. In addition, Hollywood’s unconditional willingness to force changes to accommodate the ever-growing list of CCP “core interests” such as Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang invites Beijing to continue adding to this list. .
Art is as free as its most restrictive censor. Since art first crossed state power, officials have attempted to shape it for purposes favorable to its rulers. It is not a new phenomenon. What is new, and should concern us all, is the clear path the CCP is leading us on.
Hollywood does potential blockbusters with Chinese audiences – and that means CCP officials – in mind. Left unchecked, human nature says that eventually the artisans of our pop culture will begin to censor themselves more effectively and studiously long before CCP censors see the proposed product.
