Taylor Swift surprises fans by announcing Red will be her next re-recorded album





Taylor Swift is ready to (re) paint the city red. The 11 Grammy Award winner announced on Friday that the next album from her re-recording business will be Red the Stars 2012’s first foray into full-fledged pop music after establishing itself as a beautiful country slated for release on the 19th. November. Musically and lyrically, Red sounded like a heartbroken person, she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Like trying out songs with a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I don’t know if it was for me to reflect on this album, to hear thousands of your voices singing the lyrics to me with passionate solidarity, or if it was just the time, but something was healed in course.

Quickly becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter, the new album features 30 tracks that include hits such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble and 22 dwarfs the original 19 tracks. Additional tracks will come from the safe, or songs recorded for the 2012 album but ultimately cut. The re-recording will also feature a 10-minute version of one of his songs, believed by fans to be his magnum opus, All Too Well, long believed to be about his breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. In one Rolling Stone podcast in 2020, Swift said she recorded a version of the song that was 10 minutes long, had seven more verses and an F-bomb. Swifts 11th studio album features cover of her in a rust-colored newsboy cap, a dazzling ring with the word Red spelled out in jewels, a beige coat and of course her signature red lipstick of the time. In the original album cover, the brim of a hat cast a shadow over Swift, then 23, with her long blonde hair framing the same bold red lipstick. The singer-songwriter, who released her re-recorded version of her star Fearless in April, is known to have left cryptic clues for her fans to dissect and deliver. Red's announcement, however, came as a surprise to most Swifties, who were convinced that 2014, 1989 would be the next reissue. During an April interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show following the re-release of Fearless, she ended up telling Colbert to shake up, the title of one of the biggest hits of 1989. Last Friday, she released a new collection on their website that appeared to match the color scheme of the 1989 album cover. As fans lost their minds on Twitter, they found out that Red was due out in exactly 22 weeks, speculating that 22 would be the album's first single. Swift is re-recording her first six studio albums after a dispute over her main recordings. Under contract with Big Machine Records for 12 years, she signed with Universal Music Group in 2018, but Big Machine kept her masters. In 2019, Big Machine sold talent manager Scooter Braun the masters of its back catalog, a move it did not authorize and Braun sold them in October 2020 to Shamrock Holdings for a reported price of over $ 300 million. dollars. In Swift's aggressive passive fashion, she announced Red's release on Brauns' birthday. She began re-recording her catalog in November 2020, and her contract with Universal ensures that she will retain all ownership rights to her main recordings. If November is too long to expect quality entertainment, take to Twitter anytime over the next few days to see the Swifties collectively implode, or listen to the original album for feel 22 again.







