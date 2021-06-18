Lena Waithe talks Hollywood and filmmakers of color





The question of work – who gets it and who doesn’t – has driven the Hollywood vibe for years, from #MeToo to recent calculations about race and fairness. At the Tribeca Festival in New York on Wednesday, the winner of an Emmy Lena Waithe, her production company Hillman Grad and an unexpected financial partner, global human resources conglomerate Indeed, have taken a step toward innovating new ways of delivering work in Hollywood. Waithe, alongside the president of film and television from Hillman Grad Rishi Rajani, presented “Rising Voices”, a collection of 10 films written and directed by promising filmmakers from BIPOC. Donated $ 1 million by Indeed, Waithe, along with executives from Ventureland and 271 Films, tasked the filmmakers to produce 15-minute shorts in a matter of weeks. “We are seeing real inclusion at work, and we are seeing people putting their money where they say it is,” Waithe said. Variety at the festival. “Hollywood is starting to realize that our stories – stories of filmmakers of color – are not only personal, but they can also be profitable.” As a theme, Hillman Grad and Indeed asked the selected artists, chosen from over 800 nominations, to ponder the nature of the work – what it means, what it looks like and, in the hands of BIPOC filmmakers largely. nonproduced, how it is distorted amid the contexts of race and class. “There has been a lot of talk over the past year about fairness – about how to bring people together and give artists access to the business – and this program is a testament to listening to people,” said Rajani said. Variety. “Rising Voices” is part of what we want to do as a production company in terms of innovation in business and managing real pipelines of talent, getting paid to do art and d ‘have a lasting career. “ On Wednesday, for many filmmakers, $ 100,000 and the chance to make her Tribeca debut represented the nuanced dynamics of funding and art in Hollywood – especially when, for many BIPOC artists, access to resources and exposure is the biggest barrier to work. “There is a relationship between work as emotional work and work as financial means,” said Gabriela Ortega, whose film “Huella” depicts a young flamenco dancer caught between an office job and an ancestral call. to the dance.. “Over the generations, we inherit the privileges of our ancestors. Working for them may have been a survival mechanism, while my work is my passion. In BIPOC communities, there is a lot of pressure to work twice as hard, and $ 100,000 divides the difference between my art and how much better it could be if I actually had the resources. Of course, the question of whether $ 1 million for 10 shorts really illustrated a viable path to redistributing Hollywood resources remained unanswered. For Waithe, the nature of Hillman Grad’s association with Tribeca and Indeed’s unexpected financial partner means a new path forward in film production. “We don’t just want to talk. We want people to invest. What filmmakers need is trade, ”she said. Variety. “They need the money. They need change. These big companies can provide those funds to say, “Yes, we’ve been silent for so long. We want to make sure this stops now.







