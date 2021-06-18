This Week’s Home Entertainment: From The Handmaids Tale to Hollywood Bulldogs | Television

After helping a handful of children escape the brutal Gilead regime at the end of season three, June (Elisabeth Moss) continues to spearhead the growing resistance. She must, as always, face the dreaded Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Meanwhile, the Waterfords grapple with the fallout from Serenas’ deception and affair.

Sunday June 20, 9 p.m., Canal 4

Pride

This six-part series chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ + rights in the United States. Covering FBI surveillance on gays during the 1950s Lavender Fear, the First Pride March, the AIDS Crisis and the 90s Culture Wars, it also focuses on the ongoing fight for transgender rights. .

Friday June 25, Disney +

Expect sun, sea, and sexual tension as Netflix’s ridiculous dating show returns for a second series. The principle is simple: the $ 100,000 fund runs out every time the singletons engage in heavy hugs. Instead, they should make connections through conversation.

Wednesday June 23, Netflix

The Emmy-winning gonzo animated series returns for its fifth series. When we left our unlikely heroes at the end of season four, sociopathic super-scientist Rick Sanchez was facing an existential crisis after trying to figure out which clone of his daughter Beth was the real one. Expect more dangerous and gloriously absurd adventures.

Monday June 21, 10 p.m., E4

Far from Rick and Morty.

Tough man on screen Ray Winstone tells this documentary telling the story of the British stuntmen who fueled many blockbusters of the 1970s and 80s. He tells how these stuntmen who created their own community in Hollywood created famous sequences in everything from the Indiana Jones franchise to Superman, Rambo, Star Wars and the Alien movies.

Thursday June 24, BritBox

This insightful on-the-fly docusery follows Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is part of a new wave of progressive prosecutors seeking to fight America’s most enviable rate of incarceration in the world. We start with his election campaign in 2017.

Tuesday June 22, 10 p.m., BBC Four

Podcasts

Hoop dreams of Len Bias after being picked for the Boston Celtics. Photograph: Noren Trotman / Getty

This offshoot of The Book of Basketball 2.0, Bill Simmonss’ hit podcast series on NBA history, examines the tragically short career of Boston Celtics player Len Bias. Host Jordan Riter Conn examines the 48 hours between Biass’ draft in the squad after getting comparisons with Michael Jordan and the player who was found dead after a cocaine-induced seizure.

Weekly, widely available

This ingenious audio series is both a social experience and an entertaining dating podcast. Over the course of its six episodes, we follow the fate of a group of singletons who participated in a matchmaking experience in 2020, trying to foster connections between them based solely on audio voice notes and without any visuals.

All episodes widely available

Guardian Australias political editor Katharine Murphy presents the country’s biggest political developments and analysis in this weekly series. Recent topics have included the lack of indigenous voices in parliament, Labor’s chances in the next general election and the state of the country’s mental health system.

Weekly, the keeper

Musician and BBC 6 Music host Poppy Ajudha brings her eclectic cultural tastes and upbeat broadcasting style to the podcast world with a new conversation series in which she chats with inspiring women about the way they navigate life. She debuted with saxophonist and jazz composer Nubya Garcia.

Weekly, widely available

Like many during the lockdown, Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills got himself a puppy. Only, he quickly realized that he did not know what he was doing. Hence this new podcast in which he enlists acclaimed dog trainer Steve Mann to help answer some burning questions from new dog owners including: How do I stop my puppy from chewing on anything in sight?

Weekly, widely available

Movie

The man with the ax comes to Earth.

(15) (Ben Wheatley) 107 minutes

Wheatley revisits the hallucinogenic folk horror realm of A Field in England for a largely intoxicating effect. Scientist Martin (Joel Fry) and his guide Alma (Ellora Torchia) head deep into a forest to check on his former boss (Hayley Squires) and his left-wing arboreal research, only to fall under the spell of nature-lover Reece Shearsmiths scary.

In cinemas

(12A) (Jerry Rothwell) 82 minutes

Naoki Higashida, who suffers from nonverbal autism, wrote an enlightening book at the age of 13 on his experience with the disease. It has now been turned into an inventive and moving documentary, with contributions from similar young people in India, UK, USA and Sierra Leone.

In cinemas

(PG) (Jon M Chu) 143 minutes

Inevitably, after Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s previous musical (with a book by Quiara Alegra Hudes) gets the big screen treatment, thanks to the director of Crazy Rich Asians. With echoes of West Side Story, it’s a story of young love and family struggles in a tight-knit Latin American community in New York City.

In cinemas

(15) (Elia Suleiman) 102 minutes

Somewhere between Jacques Tati and Roy Andersson, Palestinian filmmaker Suleiman heads here in an episodic, impassive comedy observing his hometown of Nazareth, Paris and New York, while lightly touching on ideas of identity and belonging.

In cinemas

(PG) (Enrico Casarosa) 95 minutes

More Disney than Pixar in terms of quality (and interest to adults), this simple children’s animation makes colorful use of its Ligurian, Italy coastal sites like Luca and Alberto, young sea monsters who can take human form, sample life above the waves.

Disney +