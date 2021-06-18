Black business owners create a celebration

CHIMACUM – Good things can happen if you give it time, Peter Mustin’s mother Eileen told her.

Today, on the eve of June 10, Mustin stands in the middle of a 24-acre good thing: Woodbridge Farm, where he and fellow community advocate Grace Love are about to celebrate. The combined energy of two black-owned businesses will converge with a Saturday party, a Mustin, Love date and a team of imagined and organized volunteers.

Love planted the seed with a social media post in late May.

“Every day we make progress to improve our community by recognizing that there is a lot of work to be done around social justice,” she wrote.

Love would like to “focus on healing with unity” and a coming together for “the local black community to come just to be, eat and feed, while opening the door for our extended community to come with respect, and intentions of peace and comradeship. “

The event reached full capacity, with some 75 people attending, including 20 volunteers, Love said Thursday.

When she says come eat and feed you, she’s not kidding. Love, 35, owns and operates Nadine’s Kitchen, the mobile food service and catering business named after her mother. As a chef, she is known for her Southern-inspired cuisine with organic ingredients, including her Soul Drop cookie mix.

The site of love, Nadinesoulkitchen.com, introduced the mix with her parallel career as a singer. Via the link “Grace, Music and Love” you will find information on her latest album, “Sing into the Dark” – “some raw songs, some produced songs”.

In addition to preparing the Juneteenth meal, Love’s band will play on Saturday at the farm.

“Yes, I am a crazy person. It’s big or come home, ”she joked.

Peter Mustin, left, stops next to his new tractor – he “saved my life,” he said – with Cameron Jones, his partner in resuscitating the Woodbridge Farm of Chimacum. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)

Mustin’s approach is similar. Together with his business partner Cameron Jones, he set out last year to transform Woodbridge Farm (woodbridgefarm.net) into growing concern.

Her dream includes flowers, poultry, and a wildlife refuge fed by Chimacum Creek.

Over the past few months, the men have managed to shake things up, clearing away debris from the field, collecting donations from supporters and buying an orange Kubota tractor.

“This thing saved my life,” Mustin, 46, said of the machine, which helped him prepare his land for planting.

He also naturally attributes to his mother: “When I was young,” he said, “she always told me to be patient.”

Earlier this month, Mustin lifted an old flag pole that was lying on the ground at Woodbridge Farm. From there he now flies a Black Lives Matter flag and a rainbow flag with a raised fist.

A neighbor called to thank him for hoisting a pride flag, June being Pride Month. Mustin laughed and admitted that he had forgotten that it was already that time of year.

He said he enjoyed it for another reason: When Mustin lived in Philadelphia, he enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the city’s gay district, which is home to the annual Pride Parade and many LGBTQ-friendly businesses.

When asked what he thought of President Joe Biden signing the June National Independence Day Bill, with the bill making June 19 a federal holiday, Mustin smiled again.

“I’m excited about it,” he said, while for him, “it was always a vacation.”

Love, for her part, said Saturday’s rally – and the growth of its culinary art, music and the farm – shows what can be accomplished with limited resources.

“Imagine what we could do with more community support,” she said.

Last year, as Juneteenth approached, Mustin had envisioned a celebration like the one that would take place on Saturday.

That’s what Woodbridge Farm is for, after all.

“My main mission is to share it with people,” he said, “especially the Juneteenth. ”

________

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



