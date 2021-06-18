Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar and other Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh | Hindi movie news





Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His wife, Nirmal Kaur, who was the former national volleyball captain, also recently died from the deadly virus. He was 91 years old and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. Soon, Internet users took to their social networks to mourn the loss of the Indian “flying Sikh”. Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit Saraf, Farah Khan Ali and others have expressed their grief through their respective social media accounts. Angad Bedi wrote: “Oh waheguru #flyingsikh”, while Madhur tweeted: “Sad to hear the passing of #MilkhaSingh ji Been, great inspiration will forever remain in our hearts. #OmShanti” Sharing an old photo of their meeting, Raveena wrote: “I had the honor to meet you sir, you will always have a special place in all of our hearts! Whenever we need to be inspired, bhaag milkhe bhaag will ring in our ears! Om Shanti. ” I had the honor of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts! Whenever we need to be… https://t.co/XakDGFxGx6 – Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) 1624044652000 Here’s what others have posted: And he flew away – taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 1624046624000 #RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the country’s first sports hero. Condolences to the family This s… https://t.co/xWqCYUClqY – Jaaved Jaaferi (ajaavedjaaferi) 1624046061000 What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. During the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir, I was always struck by… https://t.co/g45w6FYiQP – Rahul Bose (@ RahulBose1) 1624045228000 Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh ji. Another legend dies sad news #RIP – Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) 1624045276000 Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted: “With the passing of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the nation and who had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. millions. Anguished by his disappearance. ” When Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away, we lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the nation… https://t.co/arbRidazxr – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1624042595000 He added, “I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. I had no idea this would be our last conversation. Several aspiring athletes will draw strength from his life course. My condolences to his family and to many admirers all over the world. ” I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. I had no idea this would be our last conversation.… Https://t.co/CmzAT2oMMx – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1624042595000 Milkha was rushed to PGIMER on June 3 after her oxygen levels declined at home following treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a week. He was a four-time gold medalist at the Asian Games and champion of the 1958 Commonwealth Games, but his greatest performance remained fourth in the 400m final at the Rome Olympics in 1960. He also represented India at the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959.







