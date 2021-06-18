Aiken’s pianist relives his glory days in Hollywood with Charles “Buddy” Rogers





AUGUSTA. GA (WJBF) – A leap of faith is what led a pianist from Aiken to cross paths with legendary movie actor Charles “Buddy” Rogers in Hollywood. For the latest news delivered to you,subscribe to the WJBF latest news mailing list “And I had a great education growing up there before I moved to Hollywood to deal with the quirky people I met here,” said John Vaughn. John Vaughn is a local pianist and award-winning composer. Before leaving Aiken for the chance of a lifetime, he honed his craft with a local mentor. “I took lessons from a lady named Eloise Cardwell. And she had been a colleague of Albert Einstein and her husband was his tax advisor and that’s how I think they formed their friendship and they did things about colorizing the music and she got me sort of instilled that in some way. Music enthusiasts believe that music has a healing component. Or, at least Vaughn does. Local entertainer triumphs over stage anxiety

“I have seen several people in the hospital wake up from coma because of my music,” Vaughn said. It would give anyone a wave of confidence, but a guest at the Wilcox Hotel where he played the piano urged him to take that confidence and spread his wings. “Well, I was playing in that hall right out of high school at Wilcox where I’m sitting now. And a lady come in and said you have to play Hollywood. I was like agreeing. And so I literally made a plan and moved in, ”Vaughn said. Upon arriving in Hollywood, Vaughn began acting at the Beverly Hills Hotel. One day, while playing scores he obtained from home, his playing caught the ear of Charles “Buddy” Rogers. “He looks down and sees the sheet music and says oh my god it’s me. And I said this lady gave me this sheet music because she said I would need it. And he started to cry. And he said oh Hollywood needs you. And he was going to be honored that day with a Lifetime Achievement Award. And he says I can play for that. I said of course. He asked me if I had a costume. And I said yes, I have a suit, ”Vaughn said. Local store, Grantski Records, builds platform to support local talent

“It’s a pleasure now to introduce the man with the aptly nickname Charles ‘Buddy’ Rogers. Right here, ”said Jean Hersholt. Even with his major achievements in Hollywood, Vaughn has found his way home to seranade the ears of his community.

