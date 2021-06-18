How Supergirl’s DCEU costume compares to earlier versions (and what it reveals)

FlashThe film revealed the first look at the Supergirl costume Sasha Calle will wear in the upcoming film, which is both similar and different from the old Kryptonian costumes. Barry Allen’s upcoming feature film will be an important chapter for the DCEU as it will explore the multiverse. Not only does Ben Affleck reprise his role as Batman, but Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight also joins the Earth-89 movie. However, a character many probably didn’t expect to see inFlashis Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Early 2021,FlashDirector Andy Muschietti has announced that Calle will be the next actress to bring Supergirl to life, starting with her DCEU project. Although this is Calle’s first appearance, there are already reports that Warner Bros. develop aSuper girlfilm, ideally for a 2022-2023 release. As filming progressed, Muschietti shared cryptic footage on social media as part ofLightningmarketing, including a preview of Keaton’s Batman costume. There has been a lot of speculation since Calle’s casting about how Supergirl will be presented, especially since she is Superman’s cousin.

After several months of waiting, Muschietti has officially unveiled the first look at Calle’s Supergirl costume. While he doesn’t reveal everything and only the chest area of ​​the Supergirl costume, he does recount a few key aspects of what the DCEU is doing with Calle’s Supergirl. A full body photo will most likely come out later in the year, perhaps through a still image or perhaps inLightningfirst trailer.

How Supergirl’s DCEU costume compares to other live-action versions

Calle will be the last actor to portray Supergirl outside of the comics, as there have been other DC properties to feature the Kryptonian heroine. Whether on the big or small screen, most versions of Supergirl have retained the more classic look until recent years. Looking at the Helen Slater costume from 1984Super girlfilm, it was as precise as it gets.Smallville‘sKara Kent, played by Laura Vandervoort, didn’t receive a costume until her return in the tenth and final season. Since Clark Kent hadn’t become Superman yet, they didn’t give him an S-shaped cape or shield on his chest. Kara did, however, in theSmallvilleseason 11 comic, get a whole new look that stands out from Superman.

Rather than wearing a cape,Smallville’sSupergirl wore a very cape-like coat to match the 31st century look. The Incarnation of Kara by Melissa BenoistSuper girl, as part of the Arrowverse, is where her traditional look began to evolve further.Super girlseason 5 introduced a whole new look for Kara as the costume department designed a bodysuit, which allowed them to ditch the skirt. Borrowing from Tyler Hoechlin’s original Superman costume, they added gold clasps for Kara’s new cape. DCEU’s Supergirl costume is the first time they’ve made the upper chest / shoulder area red. It would make sense for Calle’s cape to be infused with the red chest / shoulder part, rather than a traditional cape.

What Comics Supergirl costume is based on (and how it compares)

Like many comic book characters, Supergirl has been reinvented many times over the decades. Whether it’s reimagining Kara’s backstory or the overall continuity, her Supergirl costume has been revamped almost every time they rebooted the character. When Calle revealed her new haircut on social media, many comic readers speculated that the DCEU’s Supergirl was based on Cir-El, an alternative to her. Instead of,Flashthe film opts for something more traditional while adding its own touch. Even though it stands out from other live-action Supergirls, the design of the DCEU is inspired by a very familiar iteration of the comics.

In theInjusticefranchise, a character named Lara Lane-Kent is introduced as the daughter of Superman and Lois Lane through awhat ifscenario. Lara was the child Superman has never had since she died when Joker murdered Lois while she was pregnant. Readers are introduced to Lara as part of Superman’s Dreams, where he got to see what life would have been like if Lois hadn’t died. Not only does Calle’s haircut resemble Lara’s hairstyle, but the upper part of the DCEU costume strongly resembles what she wore in theInjusticecomics. Lara’s costume has an extended throat line with yellow lines, which Muschetti’s image seems to tease for Calle’s costume as well.

What Supergirl’s costume reveals about the DCEU character and the Flash movie

The biggest component of Calle’s Supergirl costume is that Flash uses Zack Snyder’s House of El symbol, which was introduced inSteel man. Despite Kara and Clark’s history as cousins ​​in the comics, the DCEU has been vague about Supergirl’s cinematic existence after the Steel man prequel comic. On top of that, Kara’s DCEU status didn’t become any clearer after Calle’s casting. So far, Henry Cavill’s Superman is not officially scheduled to appear inFlashmovie, unless they keep it a secret. Her casting made many think that maybe, like Keaton’s Batman, this Supergirl is from another Earth in the multiverse.

Kara de Calle having the same House of El symbol doesn’t necessarily take away the possibility that she came from an alternate reality. However, the fact that Calle’s Supergirl costume has the same S-shaped design strongly suggests that this Kara may be from the same Earth as Cavill -El’s Kal. Looking closely at the material of Calle’s costume, it appears to be made from the same fabric used for Cavill’s costume, making it very similar to armor. Much like the Clark crest, Supergirl’s S shield has Kryptonese writing on it. It was part of Snyder’s take on Kryptonian culture in the way they made uniforms. What the Kryptonian script actually says about Supergirl’s crest is unclear at this time.

There’s definitely a reason they’re going for Snyder’s Kryptonian design, especially since Supergirl will be a regular DCEU character afterward. Flash. If Calle’s Supergirl ends up being linked to Cavill’s Superman, then it makes perfect sense that this design was made for her. They may share the exact same House of El glyph, but their respective costumes always end up being unique from each other.

