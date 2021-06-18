Bollywood Roundup: Alankrita Sahai, Kartik Aryan, Kajol, and more …

Alankrita Sahai in the Leading Role of Punjabi Film “Fuffad Ji”

Bombay– Actress Alankrita Sahai has been invited to star in Punjabi film “Fuddad Ji”. Director Pankaj Batra also stars Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar.

The actress, who has appeared in films such as “Love Per Square Foot” and “Namaste England”, says she had a great time reading the script.

“I was given a script narration and literally rolled around on the floor laughing. It’s one of the movies you have to watch as a family to have a good time together, ”she told IANS.

On the unlocking situation, the actress believes that as long as things are normalizing, it is important not to let your guard down.

“The pandemic is not yet over. We are moving towards normality and it is important for us to get vaccinated whenever the opportunity presents itself. Let’s stay safe and I pray for the safety and happiness of all, ”she said.

Kartik Aryan releases “Dhamaka” poser for fans

Bombay– Actor Kartik Aryan uploaded a photo to his Instagram account on Friday that looks like an unofficial teaser for an upcoming project.

Kartik didn’t give details, but asked fans to guess. Her long hair look in the picture as well as the dark backdrop seem to suggest that it could be an image from actor’s upcoming thriller “Dhamaka”, Ram Madhvani’s remake of the 2014 Korean film. “The Terror Live” with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolize coverage of an explosion happening in the city.

“Aa raha hai kuch alag sa (something different is on the way). Guess, ”Kartik wrote in the caption.

The conjecture that the film in question could be “Dhamaka” was also approved by his fan club.

“Something related to Dhamaka,” posted user kartiikaaryan, identified as Kartik Aaryan FC and “Fan account of upcoming Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan”.

Kartik’s other release at the moment is the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. It is also rumored to be part of the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

Kajol poses in a “beloved sari”

Bombay– Actress Kajol looks stunning in her Friday post, where she strikes a pose in one of her beloved sarees.

In the Instagram image, Kajol is seen draped in an orange print saree and sleeveless blouse with her hair open, next to a window. The rays of the sun add an extra golden touch to her face.

“One more from the beloved series… sorry saree,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji dropped love emojis in the photo.

The actress, who is married to actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, is an avid user of social media and continues to keep fans up to date with everyday life.

She recently shared a photo with her son Yug on Instagram. In the image, the mother-son duo are wearing masks when posing for the camera.

Ananya Panday reveals what makes her “smile 101”

Bombay– Actress Ananya Panday shared a series of photos on Friday to reveal a few things that make her happy.

The set of photos captures Ananya having a cookie, posing with a couple of friends, her dog Astro, a pink sunset skyline, a snapshot of coffee, and a serene beach.

“Make Ananya smile 101”, she wrote in the caption.

On the job front, Ananya Panday will be seen in “Liger” alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the next untitled Shakun Batra film coming up, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Salman Khan gets nostalgic as ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ turns 22

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a nostalgic post on Friday recalling his hit movie “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, which completed its 22-year release.

The romantic musical cast Salman faced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and also played Ajay Devgn. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali became one of the biggest hits of 1999, and the music for Ismail Darbar’s film became immensely popular.

“Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko (‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ has been out for 20 years) .. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions,” the actor posted next to his picture.

Bhansali Productions also marked the occasion with a post on their official Instagram page.

“We went through a range of emotions back then and we are experiencing a range of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. Celebration of 22 years of life and love of the love testimony of Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer. # 22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @ajaydevgn @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @beingsalmankhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali, ”wrote a note on the Bhansali Productions page.

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn wrote: “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash and I knew we were making a super sensitive film. I didn’t think it would create the story. Humiliated.

Urvashi Rautela has 38 million Instagram followers

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela has attracted 38 million fans on Instagram.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram on Friday. In the clip, she is seen getting into a luxury car.

“38 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram. THANK YOU UUU. I LOVE YOU. ENJOYING MY BABY ROLLS,” she captioned.

With these latest figures, Urvashi is ahead of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who has 6.7 million followers, as well as stars such as Shah Rukh Khan (25 million) and Amitabh Bachchan (26.9 million) followers respectively.

On the work side, Urvashi will soon be seen in the “Inspector Avinash” web series. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and Randeep Hooda plays the title role. (IANS)