Robin Thede explodes Hollywood status quo in ATX showrunner panel – Deadline

The day America officially recognizes Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday, A black lady sketch show‘s Robin Thede has made it clear that she doesn’t have time to whine and Hollywood shouldn’t be so quick to congratulate itself as there is still a very long way to go when it comes to race and representation. in this country and the media industries.

“Don’t tell me there is no place for white males in this industry when you can’t even treat people who now have no more opportunities as if they weren’t. another, the creator, showrunner and star of the HBO comedy series said today at the annual ATX festival. “We are not yet seen as full human beings … we are still seen as other and less that, and even by, and here is the controversial part, even by people who sometimes give us opportunities, ”Thede added.

Lifting the veil on the resentment and entitlement that many still have under good intentions and progressive platitudes, Thede hasn’t quite named names, but the barrier breaker has come clean overall.

“Nobody is sitting here to say please just give us a show because now you have to look like you care about blacks or gays or old people or whatever,” he said. ‘ex-Tired the host bluntly said about checking out the Tinseltown box. “We say our stories have equal value and we’re literally telling the industry that you need to start valuing our stories, even if they’re not yours. And you have to step aside and let us do it. Let’s tell these stories and create these stories so that audiences can start to see themselves reflected in film and television, and so that they can see a clear path if they really want to enter this industry.

“Everyone from assistants to executives needs to have opportunities where it’s not about equality, it’s not about diversity or inclusion, even if it’s not bad words, they can be misused, it’s about fairness, ”Thede made clear in Showrunners State of the Friday. Union sign.

“I think every time we have conversations in this industry, whether we’re talking about writers or directors, producers, etc., we tend to get really micro, instead of pulling back and getting more macro, then zoom in, ”noted fellow panelist Steven Canals. “We need more goalkeepers who are like us”, Pose said showrunner and co-creator. “The reality is that I’m still generally in mostly male, mostly white, mostly heterosexual, mostly cis pieces,” Canal added. “Collectively we could write a million scripts, if they don’t get the green light it doesn’t really matter. “

In addition to Thede and Canals, who proclaimed themselves a “big fan of television”, today’s panel, which is very live and virtual, was also featured. The walking deadit’s Angela Kang, Loki Chief Writer and EP Michael Waldron and blackishby Courtney Lilly.

The Avengers-as the gathering of the leaders of the series comes as TWD is preparing to launch its 11th and final season later this summer, the Pose just completed its third and final cycle earlier this month, and the ABC and Kenya-created sitcom Barris is heading into its eighth and final season premiere later this year. The direction of Tom Hiddleston Loki debuted on Disney + to big streaming numbers last week and ABLSS began its second season on HBO on April 23.

With the LGBTQ series and FX’s non-conforming drag ball culture now over, Canals revealed on Friday the stereotypes and targeted dissemination he is undergoing at the moment as he considers future projects. “I feel like once you do some type of story, everyone thinks you can only do that,” the EP said. Right now I’m in a place we’ve just wrapped up Pose and the only thing that goes on my desk is like queer musicals or the musical era. I can do other things, I can tell other stories.

“My biggest concern about these kinds of conversations is that we are always altering people from historically marginalized communities,” Canals said earlier in the equally broad and specific panel. “When you look at all the diversity programs, you end up being seen as just a diversity employee. And, it’s like, ‘No, no matter what my race or ethnicity, or my class or my orientation or my gender, I’m also a quality writer like everyone else, just like my other contemporaries in the room, but these people are not treated that way.

The frequently outspoken Thede is actually a veteran of the ATX Shindig Showrunners State of the Union. The old one The Night Show with Larry Wilmore editor took part in last year’s showrunner panel. This panel saw 2020 Grace & Frankie & Friends“Marta Kauffman, Heritage‘Julie Plec and Dead to meLiz Feldman with Thede in what was a virtual panel during some of the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, ATX operates until June 20.