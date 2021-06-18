The local AMC cinemas participating in the chain’s “Black Picture Showcase” on the occasion of Juneteenth





HAMPTON ROADS, Virginia – AMC Theaters is the latest company to celebrate a major American holiday. The movie theater chain is hosting its first-ever “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth” to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, from Friday June 18 through Thursday June 24. Throughout the week, moviegoers can enjoy a collection of classic, contemporary, and culturally relevant films directed by black people for $ 5. Two local theaters, AMC Hampton 24 in Hampton and AMC Lynnhaven 18 in Virginia Beach, are participating in the showcase. This is a proud and historic moment for AMC, which could not have happened without the influence of our African American associates who used their voices to highlight the importance of honoring Juneteenth as the foundation of the American history, said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. Theaters. This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and achievements of African Americans in cinema. It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to show off its extraordinary talent. The AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth programming features seven celebrated films in three categories: Black changemakers

“Do the right thing” – June 18

“Harriet” – June 18, 23 black cinema

“The water man” – June 19

“Barriers” – June 19, 21

“Moonlight” – June 19, 24 Black joy

“Barbershop: The Next Cut” – June 20

“Amour & Basket” – June 20, 22 The titles will also be available exclusively for private theater rentals at select AMC theaters, starting at $ 99. This allows up to 20 friends and family to enjoy a private screening in their own auditorium. Customers wishing to book a private screening can do so by going to amctheatres.com/rentals or by updating and using the AMC Theaters mobile app. Tickets are currently on sale. For information on the full title, ticket prices and show time, moviegoers can visit the AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth webpage. here. Hours vary by location. Related: Celebrating Juneteenth: A List Of Events At Hampton Roads For The 2021 Vacation







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos