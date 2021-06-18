Radiant Yoga and Wellness reopens and restarts SUP lessons





I can’t begin to express my gratitude for the support and commitment of this community, says Aimee Pruitt, owner of Radiant Yoga and Wellness in Old Worthington. The fact that we can reopen is a true testimony of this community. The opening day featured sold-out classes and very grateful teachers and students. The Radiant community is special, and it was so great to see everyone greet each other with smiles and conversations as they scored their rugs! said teacher Laura Lampe. Set in a former Masonic Lodge erected in 1820, the Worthington Radiant Yoga and Wellness enjoys bright sunshine, warm wooden floors, and 19th-century sash windows that truly open. People have been very positive about our wonderful space and our commitment to safety. Abby Dorn and Laura Lampe are back to teach live. Shoma Jha will offer special classes and activities for children, as well as Vinyasa classes for adults. All in-person classes require pre-registration, and in-person classes are limited to just 10 spots in the studio. Most courses will continue to be available online. If you’re not ready to return to the studio or feel bad, please continue to join us online, Pruitt said. Radiant Yoga and Wellness offers a variety of workshops including special guest Cindy Kostecki from Texas! Kostecki will lead a 3-hour mini-retreat on June 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There are also upcoming workshops from popular local teachers such as Liz Baldridge and Alissa Jackson. Students who registered for the Jacksons Urban Zen (UZ) workshop which was canceled by the pandemic in 2020 can re-register for the June 2021 Urban Zen workshop by contacting Aimee at Radiant; there is also a UZ workshop scheduled for August 2021. Radiant Yoga and Wellness was one of the first boutique-style yoga studios in Columbus before closing in 2020 due to COVID-19. Priutt had only recently taken over the second floor of the building to increase classroom capacity and provide other wellness services. Who knew? noted Pruitt, which we had to shut down for over a year after that! Their SUP (stand-up paddle) yoga program has also resumed at Alum Creek. Classes will take place on Tuesday June 29, then July 6, 13 and 20. Classes are fully booked and guests are encouraged to book early. All levels are welcome and changes are being made so that all can participate. Radiant Yoga and Wellness is located in the heart of Old Worthington at 634 High Street. Off-street parking is available in the large lots used by the Worthington Farmers Market behind the Methodist Church. Can’t believe it’s been over a year since we practiced together in our space !, says Pruitt. Welcome everyone and thank you for being a caring community. For more information visit radiantyogaandwellness.com.







