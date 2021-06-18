Meet those who have serious parenting goals for themselves

Unconventional Bollywood Fathers: Fortunately, gone are the days when fathers in Bollywood movies were too quick to slap their daughters in the face even for the slightest ‘rebellious’ act like opposing marriage to a stranger (if that is called rebellion). Many stereotypical authoritarian fathers seem to have been replaced by fathers who release their children rather than impose unnecessary limitations.

Rather, the new (and necessary) trope of unconventional fathers serves as a shield between the hypercritical, patriarchal society and their daughters, providing them with the comforts that a parent should offer them.

Over the past few years, we have seen fathers share the burden with mothers of raising and empowering a child. The notable characters have become an example of how the seeds of gender equality need to be sown at home and we’re always grateful to have finally witnessed this change, at least on screen.

Here are some unconventional dads we’d like to see more often:

Sachin Sandhu in Thappad

The film Thappad which itself was a flagship project led by Anubhav Sinha is an almost perfect film for many reasons and giving us a remarkable character like Sachin Sandhu is one of them. Actor Kumud Mishra plays the role of the protagonist’s father, played by Taapsee Pannu.

As the women of the house preach Amrita, who wants to end her marriage after being slapped by her husband, the lesson of being a “perfect patni‘which they were taught growing up, Sandhu is like a pillar of support for his daughter. He tells his daughter to follow his heart when the decision concerns his life rather than raising the ‘kya kahenge newspaper‘question.

The character of Sachin Sandhu is not perfect and realizes that he has not taken a stand for his wife, but what he is doing here is not to repeat this mistake when it comes to his daughter. . He rightly educates his son when he misbehaves with his girlfriend, a rare sight. Mishra set a benchmark after trying out the role of a feminist dad in the film and is hands down one of the favorites among progressive Bollywood fathers.

Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena

The biopic based on the life of former IAF officer Gunjan Saxena with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi gave us the unparalleled father-daughter duo. The latter, who plays the character of Gunjan Saxena’s father in the film, is an outstanding feminist dad. Anup Saxena believes in her daughter and her dreams even when she herself is about to give up on them. This is a man who denies having put the shackles of the patriarchal mentality to prevent her from aspiring to become the person she dreamed of.

While threats to let their daughters out into the male-dominated profession make it difficult for parents to support their daughters even when they want to, Saxena encourages Gunjan to set an example for change under such circumstances. When most people, even Gunjan’s family, believe that a woman can never be a pilot, Saxena dismisses this belief with one statement: “Ladka plane udaye ya ladki, dono ko pilot hi bolte hain“.

Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium

How far would her daughter’s wish go? This is the premise of the film. As a child, Tarika, the daughter of Champak Bansal, nourishes the desire to visit London, which becomes her goal as she grows up. Bansal, played by Irrfan Khan, goes above and beyond to help his daughter achieve her goal. As the owner of Confectionery in Udaipur, he doesn’t fully understand Tarika’s ambition but that doesn’t stop him from supporting it.

Even as an overprotective single parent, he understands the need to stay in the back and allow a child to make decisions for themselves.

Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhaskor Banerjee in Piku perhaps portrayed the less stereotypical onscreen father, who encourages his daughter to think beyond marriage and emphasizes the importance of companionship and support that a partner should bring to the table. He is a father who does not hesitate to accept that his daughter is sexually active, in fact, it is clear that the man who wishes to marry her must also be aware of this.

Banerjee is a man who has lost all the archaic constructions that our society has built and is proud to say aloud that his daughter is an independent and self-sufficient woman. The widower is more of a friend, who listens to Piku’s opinions, than a bossy father figure.

Narottam Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Another member of the League of Unconventional Fathers is Narottam Mishra played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor himself has earned the title of “true feminist” and his portrayal of one of these men gives him a bonus point. Filming the film in a town like Bareilly gives us little hope of meeting a progressive father like Mishra.

Although most fathers have a drink or smoke with their sons without judging their character, unfortunately the scenario changes when a daughter does the same. But Bitti’s father, while protective of his free-spirited daughter, stays clear of too much intrusion. He becomes her confidant at times when she just needs someone to listen to her without any judgment.

Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

In the sports biopic, Aamir Khan stars as Mahavir Singh Phogat, Indian wrestler and father of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. When the former fails to fulfill his dream of winning the gold medal for the country, he waits until he has a son to make that dream come true. Initially, Phogat is disappointed to have daughters rather than a son, believing that only the latter has the capacity to become a wrestler.

However, after a sudden apprehension that “Or toh or hove hai! Ladka washes ya ladki“, he decides to train his daughters to become the best in the nation. The breakthrough of the gender divide created in our own minds leads him to debunk the myth of superiority. Even when people question it. his decision, he stands by his daughters’ side until the end and the rest is history.