United Airlines to Update Flight Attendant Dress Code, Relax Rules on Tattoos, Makeup, Nose Piercings





(NEXSTAR) United Airlines is revising its appearance standards for flight attendants and other customer-facing employees to reflect a more modernized appearance, according to the carrier. The changes, which take effect Sept. 1, will include significant, gender-neutral revisions to the company’s current policies on tattoos, nose rings, visible nails, hair and makeup, according to an announcement provided to employees of the companies. airlines Wednesday. American Airlines Extends Alcohol Service Suspension: Alcohol May Contribute To Atypical Behavior

As the face of United, our customer-facing teammates can deliver an even better customer experience when they look and feel their best, said Kate Gebo, executive vice president of human resources and operations. labor relations at United, in a statement shared with employees. We have spent the past few years listening to the feedback we have received from our employees and business resource groups to develop these revised standards. We’re confident that these modernized, more gender-specific appearance standards will provide a more authentic portrayal of the people and cultures that make United the company it is today, she added. Along with the announcement, United Airlines released a preview image that had been shared with employees, which shows various United crew members with nose piercings, painted fingernails, makeup and tattoos. Visible. United Airlines is revising its appearance standards for flight attendants and other customer-facing employees to reflect a more modernized look, according to the carrier. (United Airlines) United declined to say exactly what the revised standards would allow, instead referring to additional details to be released in July. However, an airline representative confirmed that previous guidelines banned visible tattoos and piercings (other than earlobe piercings). Men were also not allowed to wear colored makeup or nail polish. The updated guidelines will apply to flight attendants and customer service representatives first, United said, before expanding to other workgroups, including pilots and ramp service employees. Workers not covered by the first phase of the revised guidelines have been instructed to continue to follow current dress codes for the time being.

