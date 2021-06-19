“Male Voice” | Torque fillet | Chandrama Anderson

I read VoiceMale: What Husbands Really Think About heir Marriages, Their Wives, Sex, Houseowrk, and Commitment by Neil Chethik. Chethik is an author who first interviewed 70 husbands, then worked with Dr. Ronalld Langley at the University of Kentucky’s Survey Research Center to include nearly 300 husbands.

I’m going to share a few goodies that I found in the book that I think are particularly interesting. I’m not saying that I agree with everything; I am the messenger here! This book focuses on heterosexual marriages, so I’ll write about it that way.

I’ll start with the conclusions he came to and then come back to some of the points raised earlier in the book.

1. Chethik points out at the beginning of the book that husbands are often judged on the basis of female love style – sharing feelings – and that men’s love style is sharing space.

Sharing space, for example, can be a husband who wants his

woman to be there while he does a home improvement project. (p.231)

2. The female style is about speaking while improving the relationship, while the male style is about doing something to improve the relationship. Some husbands have said that staying late at work is seen by them as proof of his love for his wife. Then he’s surprised by her reaction when he comes home from “What did you do for me today?” (p.232-233) [This is a huge issue in Silicon Valley.

3. There is a lot of research to support that women are raised for face-to-face interactions and that’s what many women experience as intimacy; and that men’s intimacy is side-by-side, playing or watching sports together, working on a project or hiking together. Chethik goes on to say that for many men, eye-to-eye contact is considered aggressive and perhaps even a challenge. Husbands reported that they like to go for a walk with their spouse, so they are side-by-side. (p.233-234)

Chetnik said many husbands feel to blame for what is wrong in their marriages, and that may be based on the bar being set at the female style of loving.

I will note, that I tell clients they are both responsible, and both must work to heal the relationship. I’m not interested in blame . . .

Anyway, back to the tidbits that caught my attention (all a verbatim from the book):

– A husband’s relationship with his wife remains the most important aspect of his life. (p.2)

– . . . most husbands are keenly aware of, if at times utterly perplexed by and chagrined about, the state of their unions. (p.2)

– They recognize that marriage takes work, and work pays off. (p.3)

– A man that knows withon a month of meeting a woman that he wants to marry her is likely to be happier in the marriage than a man that takes longer to decide. (p.22)

– . . . Men and women in today’s marriage market would be more successful if they focused ‘less on finding the right mate than on being the right mate.’ (p.25)

– The goal of having a soulmate is a good one, but it’s a ‘lifetime goal.’ It’s not a realistic goal in pursuit of a spouse. (p.25)

– Michael Meade says marriage is the . . . promise to sacrifice their personal needs and desires to something greater than themselves. The struggle to follow through on that promise is the challenge of virtually every married man. (p.53)

– For many husbands, success at work remains the greatest, and clearest, measure of their worth . . . willing to work harder and longer . . . and fulfilling their ‘duty’ as a husband. (p.63)

– . . . the fact of being married, not the amount of time spent with their wives, that gives them a sense of security and satisfaction. (p.63)

– Regarding arguing: Many men said the best strategy for them was to give in to their wife’s wishes. (p.68) [Therapist here: ?????!!!! Not usually a good long-term strategy for either spouse.

– One reason many women cite for not wanting sex with their husbands is that men are not adept at arousing and satisfying them. And on this point, men tend to agree. (p.136)

– Terrance Real, a marriage counselor told Chethik . . . Men can be most effective in expressing anger with their wives by using words . . . e.g., “I’m angry because” and that yelling is a boundary violation. (p.180)

– On repairing after an argument: One husband says ‘I apologize, ask her how she’s doing, and tell her I love her. It doesn’t matter who is right or wrong. You have to reach.’ (p. 182)

I think this is a book worth the read. Couple’s Net says, Check it out!

