Fashion
“Male Voice” | Torque fillet | Chandrama Anderson
I read VoiceMale: What Husbands Really Think About heir Marriages, Their Wives, Sex, Houseowrk, and Commitment by Neil Chethik. Chethik is an author who first interviewed 70 husbands, then worked with Dr. Ronalld Langley at the University of Kentucky’s Survey Research Center to include nearly 300 husbands.
I’m going to share a few goodies that I found in the book that I think are particularly interesting. I’m not saying that I agree with everything; I am the messenger here! This book focuses on heterosexual marriages, so I’ll write about it that way.
I’ll start with the conclusions he came to and then come back to some of the points raised earlier in the book.
1. Chethik points out at the beginning of the book that husbands are often judged on the basis of female love style – sharing feelings – and that men’s love style is sharing space.
Sharing space, for example, can be a husband who wants his
woman to be there while he does a home improvement project. (p.231)
2. The female style is about speaking while improving the relationship, while the male style is about doing something to improve the relationship. Some husbands have said that staying late at work is seen by them as proof of his love for his wife. Then he’s surprised by her reaction when he comes home from “What did you do for me today?” (p.232-233) [This is a huge issue in Silicon Valley.
3. There is a lot of research to support that women are raised for face-to-face interactions and that’s what many women experience as intimacy; and that men’s intimacy is side-by-side, playing or watching sports together, working on a project or hiking together. Chethik goes on to say that for many men, eye-to-eye contact is considered aggressive and perhaps even a challenge. Husbands reported that they like to go for a walk with their spouse, so they are side-by-side. (p.233-234)
Chetnik said many husbands feel to blame for what is wrong in their marriages, and that may be based on the bar being set at the female style of loving.
I will note, that I tell clients they are both responsible, and both must work to heal the relationship. I’m not interested in blame . . .
Anyway, back to the tidbits that caught my attention (all a verbatim from the book):
– A husband’s relationship with his wife remains the most important aspect of his life. (p.2)
– . . . most husbands are keenly aware of, if at times utterly perplexed by and chagrined about, the state of their unions. (p.2)
– They recognize that marriage takes work, and work pays off. (p.3)
– A man that knows withon a month of meeting a woman that he wants to marry her is likely to be happier in the marriage than a man that takes longer to decide. (p.22)
– . . . Men and women in today’s marriage market would be more successful if they focused ‘less on finding the right mate than on being the right mate.’ (p.25)
– The goal of having a soulmate is a good one, but it’s a ‘lifetime goal.’ It’s not a realistic goal in pursuit of a spouse. (p.25)
– Michael Meade says marriage is the . . . promise to sacrifice their personal needs and desires to something greater than themselves. The struggle to follow through on that promise is the challenge of virtually every married man. (p.53)
– For many husbands, success at work remains the greatest, and clearest, measure of their worth . . . willing to work harder and longer . . . and fulfilling their ‘duty’ as a husband. (p.63)
– . . . the fact of being married, not the amount of time spent with their wives, that gives them a sense of security and satisfaction. (p.63)
– Regarding arguing: Many men said the best strategy for them was to give in to their wife’s wishes. (p.68) [Therapist here: ?????!!!! Not usually a good long-term strategy for either spouse.
– One reason many women cite for not wanting sex with their husbands is that men are not adept at arousing and satisfying them. And on this point, men tend to agree. (p.136)
– Terrance Real, a marriage counselor told Chethik . . . Men can be most effective in expressing anger with their wives by using words . . . e.g., “I’m angry because” and that yelling is a boundary violation. (p.180)
– On repairing after an argument: One husband says ‘I apologize, ask her how she’s doing, and tell her I love her. It doesn’t matter who is right or wrong. You have to reach.’ (p. 182)
I think this is a book worth the read. Couple’s Net says, Check it out!
—–
I missed you last week while on a road trip to Washington. Here are a few photos (Don’t know why they are sideways! Sorry):
In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to
those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below,
you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so
here.
Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster.
Don’t be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE,
and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.
See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]