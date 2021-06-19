The Crowd: The Gray Matter Museum of Art’s Film, Art, Fashion and Music evening attracts local influencers

The LA and NYC vibe landed in Bubble Land, aka Newport Beach, last week, turning up the volume at the Newports Gray Matter Museum of Art.

A Film, Art, Fashion and Music evening, produced by the much admired art dealer Georgeana Ireland from Ethos Contemporary Art, brought local influencers to mingle with the LA element for a particularly wild midweek night out on the Orange Coast.

LA fashion and celebrity press and paparazzi chronicled the scene as the crowd danced to the recording artist’s performance Luciana, Queen of electro. Fashion designer Ninja monk, a trendy unisex clothing designer based in Los Angeles, put on a continuous parade of on-trend styles all night long while a graffiti artist was stationed in a section of the museum to show off her work.

Platinum artist Luciana, the queen of electro, stole the show as she sang I Like That in her gorgeous straw dress at the Film, Art, Fashion and Music party held at the Gray Matter Museum of Art on June 10. (Courtesy of Sheri Determan)

In the crowd were OC Real Housewife Braunwyn Windham Burke with Fernanda Rocha, Michèle Ann Einert, Steve cederquistbodybuilder Lauren Powers, Matthew Rhodes, and This Is Us actor Bill Chott. Songwriter Nick clow was in the foreground with the pop artist Saint-Coeur.

Another kind of summer style from the east coast has also landed at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The vibrant prints and sultry, flowing fabrics of FARM Rio, so familiar to the chic summer wardrobes of the laid-back fashionable women of Marthas Vineyard or the Hamptons will be available and on display at Anthropologie until June 25 in a pop-up space. specialized. Women only need a perfect wide-brimmed straw hat and sexy summer sandals to stand out with FARM Rio’s iconic silhouettes.

A model wears a summer hat shown at FARM Rio in the Anthropologie boutique until June 25. (Courtesy of Ann Marie Oseguera)

The OC community loses two longtime culture champions. Kathryn Glassmeyer Cenci, Empress of Community Relations of South Coast Plazas who has connected with so many important nonprofits, cultural institutions and local missions of mercy representing the standard of community outreach of outstanding generosity set by the late Henry Segerstrom, will depart and will move east with her retired husband, a former line captain. Also leaving us for a new chapter in life is Tim dunn, an extraordinary publicist who has served the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA) for over 30 very dedicated years. Tim heads for Palm Springs. I have a one-story house there that will be very useful to me in the future, he says with a smile.

A very special former OC Girl Scout, Isabelle Madrigal, a freshman at Harvard University, has been selected to moderate a national virtual United States Girl Scout event with former First Lady Michelle Obama. The event held on May 6 brought together tens of thousands of Girl Scouts and adult members from across the country, as well as around the world. A focal point of the virtual conversation centered on the Becoming Me program put together by Girl Scouts in conjunction with the recently published book by Mrs. Obama Becoming: adopted for young readers. This new Girl Scout program will be offered free of charge to any Girl Scout registered for the 2021-22 membership year.

Isabella Madrigal, a former local Girl Scout, was selected to moderate the national virtual event, the Becoming Me Program, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama on May 6. (Courtesy of Caron Berkley)

Homelessness isn’t just a big deal in Los Angeles. The numbers continue to grow in CO, and particularly in coastal areas, which had never before experienced challenges to a quantifiable degree. Among those who suffer the most are children. Tracy carmichael, president and CEO of Project Hope Alliance, Newport Beach, reports that the organization’s connection with the Newport-Mesa school district recently produced a confidential list of 200 students newly discovered to be homeless. Many local citizens have no idea of ​​the crisis. Parents of school-aged children may be sitting in class next to a friend pretending to come home from school, but instead going in a car, tent, or possibly some shelter.

Margaret Bayston, CEO and Executive Director of Lauras House and Tana Amen, New York Times bestselling author, founder of Amen Clinic and winner of the Brighter Futures Award and keynote speaker at the June 4 luncheon. (Courtesy of Ann Chatillon)

Another problem that we tend to avoid facing is the cycle of domestic violence within us. Lauras House, a local agency with a mission to break the cycle, converged on the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach on June 4 for the sixth annual Brighter Future Luncheon. The event raised nearly $ 100,000 for various Lauras House programs.

Lauras House Brighter Futures award winner Yvonne Polanco and Events Committee member Batty Bucklen and Staci Fournier at a luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort on June 4th. (Courtesy of Ann Chatillon)

Managing Director of Lauras House Margaret bayston welcomed generous donors, including Patty and Patrick bucklen, Laura and Mark the field, Staci Fournier, Laura Khouri, Maryam malek, Melissa Olson and Angela Ponce.