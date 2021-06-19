Fashion
The Crowd: The Gray Matter Museum of Art’s Film, Art, Fashion and Music evening attracts local influencers
The LA and NYC vibe landed in Bubble Land, aka Newport Beach, last week, turning up the volume at the Newports Gray Matter Museum of Art.
A Film, Art, Fashion and Music evening, produced by the much admired art dealer Georgeana Ireland from Ethos Contemporary Art, brought local influencers to mingle with the LA element for a particularly wild midweek night out on the Orange Coast.
LA fashion and celebrity press and paparazzi chronicled the scene as the crowd danced to the recording artist’s performance Luciana, Queen of electro. Fashion designer Ninja monk, a trendy unisex clothing designer based in Los Angeles, put on a continuous parade of on-trend styles all night long while a graffiti artist was stationed in a section of the museum to show off her work.
In the crowd were OC Real Housewife Braunwyn Windham Burke with Fernanda Rocha, Michèle Ann Einert, Steve cederquistbodybuilder Lauren Powers, Matthew Rhodes, and This Is Us actor Bill Chott. Songwriter Nick clow was in the foreground with the pop artist Saint-Coeur.
Another kind of summer style from the east coast has also landed at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The vibrant prints and sultry, flowing fabrics of FARM Rio, so familiar to the chic summer wardrobes of the laid-back fashionable women of Marthas Vineyard or the Hamptons will be available and on display at Anthropologie until June 25 in a pop-up space. specialized. Women only need a perfect wide-brimmed straw hat and sexy summer sandals to stand out with FARM Rio’s iconic silhouettes.
The OC community loses two longtime culture champions. Kathryn Glassmeyer Cenci, Empress of Community Relations of South Coast Plazas who has connected with so many important nonprofits, cultural institutions and local missions of mercy representing the standard of community outreach of outstanding generosity set by the late Henry Segerstrom, will depart and will move east with her retired husband, a former line captain. Also leaving us for a new chapter in life is Tim dunn, an extraordinary publicist who has served the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA) for over 30 very dedicated years. Tim heads for Palm Springs. I have a one-story house there that will be very useful to me in the future, he says with a smile.
A very special former OC Girl Scout, Isabelle Madrigal, a freshman at Harvard University, has been selected to moderate a national virtual United States Girl Scout event with former First Lady Michelle Obama. The event held on May 6 brought together tens of thousands of Girl Scouts and adult members from across the country, as well as around the world. A focal point of the virtual conversation centered on the Becoming Me program put together by Girl Scouts in conjunction with the recently published book by Mrs. Obama Becoming: adopted for young readers. This new Girl Scout program will be offered free of charge to any Girl Scout registered for the 2021-22 membership year.
Homelessness isn’t just a big deal in Los Angeles. The numbers continue to grow in CO, and particularly in coastal areas, which had never before experienced challenges to a quantifiable degree. Among those who suffer the most are children. Tracy carmichael, president and CEO of Project Hope Alliance, Newport Beach, reports that the organization’s connection with the Newport-Mesa school district recently produced a confidential list of 200 students newly discovered to be homeless. Many local citizens have no idea of the crisis. Parents of school-aged children may be sitting in class next to a friend pretending to come home from school, but instead going in a car, tent, or possibly some shelter.
Another problem that we tend to avoid facing is the cycle of domestic violence within us. Lauras House, a local agency with a mission to break the cycle, converged on the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach on June 4 for the sixth annual Brighter Future Luncheon. The event raised nearly $ 100,000 for various Lauras House programs.
Managing Director of Lauras House Margaret bayston welcomed generous donors, including Patty and Patrick bucklen, Laura and Mark the field, Staci Fournier, Laura Khouri, Maryam malek, Melissa Olson and Angela Ponce.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]