Woodland’s County Fair Fashion Mall pop-up to support local businesses – Daily Democrat





Woodlands County Fair Fashion Mall will hold frequent pop-up events in an effort to increase exposure to its storefronts and provide an opportunity for small businesses that have just started to grow throughout the pandemic. My hope is to bring the mall back to a place where it is seen as part of the community and not an eyesore, mall manager Victor Rodriguez said. A place where the community can get involved and which can offer different types of events throughout the year. The first County Fair pop-up will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Fair Fashion Mall at 1264 E Gibson Rd. In Woodland. Rodriguez said local artist Bill Shea will attend the pop-up and have a designated unit near La Kora Taqueria that will showcase his art. According to Rodriguez, Shea asked Rodriguez to showcase his art at the mall when he realized he couldn’t do it at the Yolo County Fairgrounds anymore. There will be local food vendors for attendees, including a Georgie Bean ice cream truck to help with the heat, according to Rodriguez. Rodriguez has lived in Woodland for five years and said the mall has seen many more vacancies in the past four. However, the increase in the number of people starting their businesses due to free time at home during the pandemic has started to make a difference. This year, many more people were interested in bringing to their stores than they started online or other store ideas, he said. Hosting these events will hopefully bring the community closer to us to start supporting everyone here.

