Love Island’s Demi Jones shows off side boobs in racy dress in Mayfair amid thyroid cancer battle

Love Island alumna Demi Jones wore a stunning backless dress on Friday as she walked for a drink in Mayfair amid her battle with thyroid cancer.

The outing comes after the reality TV star, 22, had to undergo a thyroidectomy this month following her shocking diagnosis earlier this year.

And she was first spotted since her surgery on Friday leaving the upscale restaurant, MNKY HSE, with Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien.

Demi’s tiny dress hugged her slender figure and contrasted with her metallic gold heels.

She styled her auburn braids in glamorous loose waves and went for full coverage makeup.

The star worked her best angles outside the restaurant with Nicole, 24, who was seen wearing a pink and mauve gathered mini dress.

She showcased her slender legs with racy thigh-high boots and draped a Dior handbag over her shoulder.

Nicole tucked her blonde tresses back into a sleek bun and wore a soft makeup palette.

Demi had surgery to remove more of her thyroid cancer earlier in June and took to Instagram to emotionally brief fans when she woke up.

Sharing a video of herself in her hospital bed after having a thyroidectomy, she wrote: “I just woke up. The pain is so much worse this time. I have been sleeping for hours, the nurses struggled to wake me up.

The reality TV star added, “Thanks for everyone’s kind messages.”

Giving her social media followers a better look at her bandaged neck, the former Love Island star moved the camera to her face before sliding it onto his chest, which was hidden under the sheets.

She then shared another clip, revealing the view from her hospital window at dusk while once again thanking fans for their best wishes.

‘Thanks for everyone’s messages. I will get back to you as soon as possible, ”wrote Demi.

It comes after the reality TV star revealed she shared the shocking news of her thyroid cancer diagnosis with fans on social media before telling her family.

Speaking on The ZeZe Mills, Demi admitted she was in shock to learn she had thyroid cancer, the first thing she did was tell her subscribers about Instagram.

She said: “When I first found out that it could be cancerous, I was in shock and crying because I took to social media, and I shouldn’t have done it because I hadn’t even told my family yet.

‘I don’t even know why, I can’t even tell you because my head was confused and I was like’ Oh my god, guys! ” ‘

The star also showed off the two-inch scar she had on her neck after surgery to remove part of her thyroid, and said she would need another operation.

Demi had her first operation in May to remove a tumor from her thyroid gland, admitting she was “incredibly worried” about it.

Talk to The sunDemi said she was contacted by young girls who told her it was nice to see someone in the public eye not afraid to show their scar.

She said: “I was incredibly anxious because I had never had surgery before, and although it sounds silly, I was worried about the scar on my neck.

“Now I have decided to really own it because a few young girls have texted me who have had thyroid cancer saying it was nice to see someone with a scar.”

Demi still has to undergo further treatment to destroy any remaining cancer cells.