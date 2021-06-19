Fashion
‘Halston’ Costume Designer Jeriana San Juan on Fashion Favorites – The Hollywood Reporter
“It was a tall order to properly paint the voice of this artist,” says the New York-based costume designer. Jeriana San Juan to recreate the aesthetic of iconic American designer Halston in the new Ryan Murphy limited series of the same name. “I’m glad that people who knew him personally, wore his clothes and had direct tactile experience with these things felt like they came to life on camera. It means a lot to me. “
San Juan – whose previous credits include The plot against America, The fisherman and Lowering – spoke a few weeks ago with THR about his work on Halston. Here, she talks about her favorite fashion items of the moment and her personal style, including these four points:
1. She calls her style “somewhere between the minimalist and the eclectic of fashion.”
2. “I find myself personally drawn to vintage. “
3. “I always want there to be a focal point for any outfit.”
4. Much like Halston, who was known for “his infamous turtleneck and black pants,” San Juan dresses “almost exclusively in black or black and white and that’s partly because when I work I m “dresses functionally and I really want the actor to be the center of the dressing room. I just don’t want to attract attention that way.
When it comes to developing a personal look, she advises, “the message is that style is what matters, not necessarily just fashion brands. I think this is something that I grew up with and I haven’t always had all the means. And yet my grandmother who immigrated here from Cuba and didn’t have a lot of money was one of the most fashionable people I can imagine. She just did her hair this way and made money with her own clothes. She was very inventive and I think I model myself after that. She adds: “There is no one ideal. It’s more about celebrating what your unique and specific voice is and how you can be an individual.
San Juan is also a fan of eco-responsible shopping, hence its preference for vintage rather than fast fashion. “It was an important message, seeing how destructive the fashion industry can be for our environment. I always want to get the message across that style doesn’t mean buying a million new tops every season. It’s about finding a great one and something that you can reinterpret in a thousand ways that will stay with you for years to come. I just always want to consciously buy and support brands that are sustainable or that you know how to give back in some way.
Here are some of her favorite fashion finds and beauty must-haves.
If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. Ally Bird Vintage 1920s Pink & Pistachio Pajamas
“When pajamas are a way of life,” says San Juan. “Ally Bird Vintage is a rising vintage star in New York City and I love buying her pieces to support her. Lately I’ve been collecting vintage summer pajamas that I’ll wear separately or even with a great pair of modern sandals. I find vintage clothes to have wonderful details and appreciate the positive environmental impact.
2. Lingua Nigra Build a Ladder Earrings
“Personally obsessed with these trendy earrings from Lingua Nigra. It’s been a year of Zoom meetings and I’m again very interested in accessorizing with bold face earrings. There is a very feminine power. distinct that comes with wearing earrings, I love how they capture that raw emotional power.
3. Min-k Brooklyn H’s Cabinet Ruffle Back Cropped Jacket
“This jacket is easy to layer over almost any look and is from one of my favorite local stores in Brooklyn. I love supporting small businesses and local designers.
4. Fernando Sanchez reversible quilted dress from Arcade
“I think the world has a new appreciation for loungewear and comfortable home wear that still manages to make you feel stylish and empowered. This is exactly why I invest in beautiful vintage loungewear pieces like this dress.
5. Morphew Vintage 1960s Silver Geometric Cocktail Dress
“There’s a renewed excitement about dressing for the city, and I’d love to do it in something like this’ 60s metallic mini mod. Vintage pieces like this will be eternally chic, playful, and cool. .
6. Morphew Collection Gunmetal Patchwork Metal Mesh Top
“I used a lot of these wire mesh tops on the dance floor at Studio 54 at Halston. This reinvented vintage is perfect modernized for a first night back in town.
7. Nineh Maria leather skirt
“I think women are looking for powerful pieces and this one is so modern and easy to style in a million ways. It’s a bonus that this cool Brooklyn-based brand is making a positive social and environmental impact.
8. Nineh Le Corset Helena
“I like to mix feminine ideals with solid materials. There is a resistance to this bodice that I really appreciate and I love the idea of wearing it over a white shirt to give it versatile strength. Nineh is also a company that gives back to Sahelian women in India, offering them independence in financial security and education. “
9. Kindred’s Black Tranquility Oil
“In costume design, the job can be stressful and last for days, plus I have a little one at home, so it’s nice to take in little ‘time for me’ moments at the end of the day. a long day to indulge myself with this herbal infused tranquility oil. This company also creates hand-blown glass bottles for each product, which means there is no single-use plastic waste.
10. Aquaphor healing ointment
“From grabbing hangers all day to washing my hands for back-to-back happy birthdays, this proven ointment is always in my bag. It nourishes and protects the skin from dryness and all the elements, it is also a great instant treatment for anything that makes your skin sensitive. I also use it for my daughter.
