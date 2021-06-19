The dress rehearsal for “Thunder” attracts excited spectators; the show starts on Saturday noon





BUFFALO, NY (WIVB-TV) All eyes are on the sky this weekend, as the Thunder kicks off at the Buffalo Waterfront on Saturday at noon. The four-hour air show, Saturday and Sunday, features all manner of aerial performers, military planes and culminates with the famous Blue Angels of the United States Navy. We’re expecting a full show, airshow director Ben Canetti said, ahead of Friday’s dress rehearsal. On Friday, spectators infiltrated the outer harbor to witness training as blazingly fast and capable military and civilian planes practiced their stunts. Veterans and their families were invited to a special vantage point to see the planes up close. It puts us on the map. It’s also good for our air base, said Sgt. First Class Vincent Lograsso, who took the opportunity. These guys come out here and fly, and everyone is going to come out and enjoy this show. It’s full for the weekend so can’t wait to be there. It’s a change of location from Niagara Falls Air Force Base, where Thunder on the Niagara usually takes place. Shows take a long term plan. Canetti is particularly proud to have planned this one in a relatively short period of time. Usually when we plan air shows, we start two years in advance, and there is a lot of planning involved. Due to the restrictions on the base, we have moved it here, Canetti said. So teaming up with all of the successful people doing it in 60 days is remarkable. We get a lot of kudos from the industry, the air show industry. Ticketed guests will be driven into the outer harbor from Route 5 or Ohio Street, then after showing your ticket you will be guided to a parking lot. Boaters can enjoy the show from the water, minus a restricted area, and they must follow all Coast Guard boats. The Buffalo Waterfront waits for 5,000 people every day. He loves airplanes! Arielle Kubiak told of her son, Colton, as the two watched the dress rehearsal. The Coltons’ grandfather is a veteran. It’s noisy, so the organizers recommend bringing hearing protection, especially for children. At least one plane is traveling 600 miles an hour. Oh my god this is amazing. When it first arrived it came out of nowhere because you couldn’t hear it until it had already passed in front of us. The things he does are amazing, Kubiak said. It was awesome, it was really cool. I mean, just to hear that sound effect go through your body, it was good, SFC Lograsso said. Erica Brecher is a presenter and journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.

