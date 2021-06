Kendra Scott launches first men’s collection, “Scott Bros.”

Posted: June 18, 2021 / 5:05 PM CDT

Kendra Scott launches new collection for men

Earlier this month, and just in time for Father’s Day, Kendra Scott released her FIRST men’s collection – Scott Bros.

Kendra Scott is known for her beautiful jewelry that connects people with the causes and people they care about most. The new line, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, is a welcome addition to the brand offering a striking suite of men’s jewelry and gender neutral designs. It’s a perfect gift whatever the occasion! The Scott Bros. collection is filled with a mix of styles made from real gemstones, leather cord, paracord, and vinyl beads with prices starting at $ 68 up to $ 198, provide something for everyone. The Men’s Collection. is particularly unique because it was designed in collaboration with the Sons of Kendras, reflecting elements of their styles and personalities in each room. The product of the Scott Bros. Complete Collection. will support the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program and as the program continues, 20% of Cade Suite proceeds will support Shop for Good Giveback to support family and youth organizations. Learn the principles of wearing men’s bracelets without appearing to be trying too hard. I have been a jewelry designer for as long as a mom and my boys have grown up and so has this business. That’s why I’m delighted to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, designed in collaboration with my sons to be a fun fashion that anyone can wear. Kendra Scott, founder, designer and executive president of the brand. About Kendra Scott Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott owns over 100 stand-alone stores across the United States and is sold through leading retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and 600 specialty stores around the world, and boasts business Thriving web. Kendra Scott is known for her kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, Philanthropy” and since 2010, the company has donated more than $ 30 million to local, national and international causes. Visit their website for more details.

