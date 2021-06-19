4 Weekend Best Sellers at Coach, Target, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack





Hooray – it’s the weekend! And honestly, what better way to celebrate the end of another long, hard, and hot week than sipping lemonade on the beach, reading your favorite book, and splurging on new fashion basics? There’s no better way, and as luck would have it, the internet is full of some crazy bargains that you should check out before the Prime Day Madness starts next week.

Coach always organizes his summer sales, with savings of up to 50 percent on some of its most coveted bags (looking at you, Tabby shoulder bag). Target, the one-stop-shop for everything you could possibly need, has an endless assortment of cute summer dresses at a discounted price, though we support the deals you can find on their latest designer collaboration. Yes we are talking about these styles of Christophe john rogers, Rixo, and Alexis that were so sought after, they sold out within minutes.

Whatever you’re looking to add to your wardrobe this season, we’re sure you’ll find it among one of the many ongoing auctions. Check out the best of the best below.

Coach Handbags are always a good buy – they’re classic, well-made, and oh-so-chic – but a Coach handbag on sale? It’s an incidental victory that you just shouldn’t pass up on. It’s not often that the brand slashes the prices of its beloved tote bags and shoulder bags, but thanks to its ongoing summer sales, you can pick one up for up to 50% off. Even this famous TikTok Tabby Coach bag is included, along with many other must-have styles, like this one beautiful swinger bag it costs $ 192.50 (instead of the usual $ 275) and this compact shoulder bag that you will never be bored of. Whatever your handbag preference, you’ll definitely find it on sale at Coach’s big summer shopping event.

You know the exercise with Target. You’re going to shop for groceries, maybe some toothpaste and floss, and eventually find yourself in a dressing room, knee-deep in clothes you didn’t think you needed but now absolutely want. Yes, we’ve been there a few times, and frankly, these on-the-spot clothing buys are often the best. This is because when you are on a mission to find something, the likelihood of you actually finding it is slim; it’s when you least expect it that the magic of shopping will happen.

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is still a few weeks away, but the deals you may find hidden among the retailer’s huge lineup 298 page sales section are quite attractive. Our advice? Buy them now because, come the big business event, less sizes and styles will likely be available.

Nordstrom Support is a treasure trove of affordable fashion finds, and if you have the time to dig through the thousands of sale offers (in-store or online), you’re sure to find a piece or two that you’ll really, really like. Right now you can buy a whole new summer wardrobe and probably spend even less than anywhere else thanks to Nordstrom Rack End-of-Season Sale, which offers up to 70% off. There is a lot of summer dresses, stylish basics, and very good shoes available now.

