the team adapts to the makeover of the list

One of the challenges of Missouri Men’s Basketball The renovation of the offseason roster is how to match several new personalities.

The Tigers currently have nine new faces in Colombia, with just three members of the 2020-21 roster still dating MU.

Missouri still has an open stock market place, with head coach Cuonzo Martin confirming Thursday that the mid-year makeover may not be complete.

“We’re still working on it, but we’re not done yet,” Martin said amid a scramble for the team’s first in-person press availability in Colombia since March 10, 2020.

For now, the dozen active Tigers are in Colombia, adjusting to the new flow inside Mizzou Arena, and outside, with lots of team dinners organized to better understand each other.

There are so many new faces on the team that Martin made sure to take a list of photos so his wife, Roberta, knows who is who when they visit the family home.

“These guys are on business right now,” Martin said. “They want to be good. They spend a lot of time together and they were immediately magnets for each other, how to communicate with each other, how they hang out with each other, or just come to the gym together. “

Returning players take on new responsibilities

One of the striking differences beyond the New Faces is the team’s overall experience level.

Last season, six MU players entered what was traditionally their last year of college eligibility. Not all have returned. Half pursue professional careers, while the other trio entered the transfer portal for another go-around elsewhere.

The only senior on the team is now Javon Pickett, the last remaining member of Martin’s recruiting first class in Colombia in 2017.

Pickett has absorbed lessons from one of last year’s seniors, Dru Smith, whom he plans to bring to his current teammates.

“In my three years with him, seeing how laid-back he was, I never let things really pop out of his head,” Pickett said of Dru’s influence. “He’s always done a good job of staying calm, bringing everyone together. So that’s what I’m really trying to do, just making sure I keep the good energy and keep everyone connected.”

The Tigers’ other two returning players, Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore, have so far had career paths at opposite ends of the spectrum in Colombia.

Wilmore only played 22 minutes last season as a true freshman, mostly in a reserve role. Brown has been a full player throughout his two years in Colombia, starting in 52 of the Tigers’ 57 games during that stretch.

“Keep it up, honestly,” Brown said of his next step. “I want to come back to the tournament and I want to do whatever I can to make it happen. So whatever it is, whatever the coach’s needs, whatever the team’s needs, I want to be the person to do it. “

Five Missouri men’s basketball players from last season resurfaced at other Division I schools after entering the transfer portal: Xavier Pinson (LSU), Torrence Watson (Elon), Mark Smith (Kansas State) ), Parker Braun (Santa Clara) and Drew Buggs (Winthrop).

A new style of play

There are five real freshmen on the squad, and Martin’s additions from the transfer portal include Boogie Coleman, DaJuan Gordon, Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray from Ball State, Kansas State, Green Bay and UMass, respectively.

Without a true veteran post player in the mix, Martin believes that with his new team, a new style of play should follow.

“You can certainly change in five different ways. But on the other end, if there’s a big traditional, you force it to defend yourself. You space out and you play,” said Martin. “… I think we have guys who can get to the edge, play games and end up on the edge. It’s hard to protect. We have several guys who can do this. “

Also in Colombia there is a vaccinated team. Transfers and returns from the team all received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine with the freshmen receiving their final injections.

This allows for fewer social distancing restrictions for practices and more time to build team chemistry.

“Even though I grew up as a coach, I have always been at top speed,” said Martin. “And I think when COVID hit it helped slow me down. We go eight months in June, July, and it’s like a boxing match. You go and go and go.

“But you don’t win basketball games in June. You prepare to win them, but you don’t win games. So the pace is a little different. Not that it’s slow, but you spend over time on the shots. You spend more time with skills. … I think that has been very useful. “

